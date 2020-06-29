The semi-official Fars news agency reported on June 22 that Iran has now issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump over the drone strike that killed a top general in Iran back in January.

President's arrest warrant

Aside from US President Donald Trump, there are also 36 other people who are included in the arrest warrants issued by Iran. This is connected to the death of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, or IRGC.

Ali Alqasi Mehr, the Tehran attorney general, said that President Trump was at the top of their list, as reported by Fars. According to Mehr, President Trump would be prosecuted as soon as his term ends.

Iran also stated that it had asked Interpol so that they can issue a Red Notice for all of the people on their list, including Trump.

New agency ISNA reported that it is impossible that Interpol will help Iran with their request. Interpol stated in a statement to CNN that it would not consider any requests of this nature.

Interpol also explained that Iran's request is not in accordance with the rules and constitution. The rules and constitution state that it is forbidden for the Interpol to undertake any activities or intervention of a military, religious, political, or racial character.

Political stunt Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iran, called the move of the country as a political stunt during a joint press conference with Adel al-Jubeir, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi on June 22.

Hook said that the arrest warrant for Trump is propaganda that they are used to. Hook added that Iran's request has nothing to do with national security, promoting stability or international peace so they see it as a propaganda stunt that no one takes seriously and that will only make Iranians look foolish.

Soleimani's death

Soleimani was killed in a drone strike under the command of the US military force. He was at the Baghdad International Airport when he was killed along with five other people.

One of the people killed by the US military force was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces or PMF. The drone strike was immediately condemned by Iran and its allies and labeled it as an assassination.

Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, a spokesman for Iran's judiciary, stated a few weeks ago that Seyed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, an Iranian, had been sentenced to death for working for the US intelligence.

Esmaili also claimed that Seyed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd disclosed the location of Soleimani to US intelligence officials, which then led to his assassination.

According to the Trump administration, the drone attack was necessary because Soleimani was a ruthless killed and that President Trump told reported in January that the Iranian general should have been assassinated by the previous presidents.

The Pentagon stated that Soleimani was the person behind the deaths of hundreds of Americans in the months leading up to his death.

The Pentagon stated that the general was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. The Pentagon called the strike a decisive defensive action that is aimed at deterring future attacks.

