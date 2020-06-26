A miner from Tanzania become an overnight millionaire after unearthing the largest Tanzanite stones ever recorded. Saniniu Laizer dug up two huge Tanzanite gemstones, which is considered one of the rarest gemstones in the world.

The Tanzanite stones, which were a mix of blue and purple, weighed around 33 lbs. or 15 kg. combined. Laizer, who works as a small-scale miner, became a millionaire after selling his discovery to Tanzania's mining ministry.

According to BBC, Laizer sold the gemstones in a trading event held in the northern region of Manyara. The 52-year-old miner was paid around $3.4 million for the two huge gemstones.

He also broke the record for the biggest Tanzanite ever mined in their country. Before his discovery, the largest ever discovered weighed around 3.3 kg. Before hitting the jackpot, Laizer makes a living by mining and looking after his herd of cows.

Read also: 'Disabled' Inmate in Handcuffs Beaten and Killed by Correctional Officer

What does he intend to do with the money?

In an exclusive interview with BBC, Laizer revealed how he plans to spend his money. Laizer wants to focus on their education system. Due to the lack of proper infrastructures in their area, he intends to spend a portion of his money in constructing a school for the less-fortunate children in their community.

He also plans on opening his own business, with the help of his children. According to People, Laizer is the father of more than 30 children from his four wives, all of whom would also greatly benefit from his projects.

"I want to build this school near my home. There are many poor people around here who can't afford to take their children to school. I am not educated but I like things to run in a professional way. So I would like my children to run the business professionally." Furthermore, he also wants to build a mall in their area.

Tanzanite may be completely depleted by 2040

Tanzanite was first unearthed in 1967 in Merelani Hills, located in northern Tanzania. Until now, this is the only known place that Tanzanite can be mined, making it extremely valuable.

Gemological Institute of America claimed that this highly-prized mineral is even rarer than diamond. As a matter of fact, a local geologist predicted that the supply of Tanzanites might dramatically decrease in 20 years.

These gemtones are judged by their color, clarity, and rarity. The clarity of the stones, as well as its vibrance, are just some of the factors that can drive its price.

Read also: New Simulations Suggest We Are Not Alone, Earth-Like Planets May Hold Life

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.