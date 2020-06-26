While other George Floyd supporters are rioting, looting, and doing violent acts on the street, one supporter is quietly expressing his dismay to the actions of the police, which lead to Floyd's death.

Terry Willis has been walking 1,000 miles as he treks Huntsville, Alabama, heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota. He started walking June 2 and plans to end his walk on July 4 at the exact place where Floyd died.

"When I walk, I’m at peace and I didn’t know that I was going to be used to inspire others across the country," Terry said in an interview with KARE 11's Bryan Piatt. "I’m sending a message along the way. It’s still a silent protest – I walk in silence. I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do. This is my purpose,"

He also added that this is his way of calling for change, equality, and justice. Aside from his silent protest, he is raising funds through his GoFundMe page, which he will use to create a non-profit organization that aims to teach skills to those who are serving jail time and would like to change their lives. As of this writing, Terry already raised about $29,421.

Terry is a business owner, a husband, and a father to a 7-year-old son. Another reason why he is silently protesting is for his son, whom he wants to live to grow up without dealing with racism and discrimination. He hopes that African American people like him, who are called black people or colored people, will be treated equally along with other races.

In an interview with WHNT, he said that many people are just fed up with what is just happening after seeing how Floyd was murdered, which was caught on camera. He added that people want this to stop.

The Death of George Floyd

On May 25, Floyd, 46, died on the hands of Minneapolis police officers as Derke Chauvin was pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd. Despite his pleas for air saying he cannot breathe, the officer continues holding his knee for nearly 9 minutes until Floyd was no longer responsive. Floyd was handcuffed and questioned due to the use of counterfeit money.

This sparked protest all over the US and in some places around the world as people as for justice for Floyd's death, calling for equality and support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

