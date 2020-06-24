Nicole Kidman is reportedly reuniting with Alexander Skarsgård as the former co-stars are working together again. Thus, it is resulting in conflict between Keith Urban and Kidman.

This week, a tabloid published an article alleging that the pair are currently feuding over Kidman and Skarsgård's co-starring again in their film, "The Northman." According to the news outlet, they set aside commemorating their 14th wedding anniversary on June 25 and tensions are running high over Kidman's reunion project with the former co-actor.

Rumors are circulating that Urban and Kidman are on the path towards a divorce due to the amount of quarreling during the quarantine, reported Enstarz. They are pissed off at the presence of each other at a high level of frequency and are into arguments due to numerous petty reasons.

The steamy viking movie is not approved by Urban and friends revealed that this roadblock could be their final destination, according to New Idea.

Previously, Kidman's on-screen kiss with her former "Big Little Lies" husband was in full view of Urban at the Emmys in 2017 which also stunned the world.

"Nicole and Keith are not used to spending this much time together," a supposed insider was cited by Gossip Cop. "They both work a lot and are used to spending a lot of time apart; it works for them. Now, being side by side 24/7 has caused tension."

Also Read: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Divorce Rumors: Keith's confident their marriage is lasting

The actress is claimed to be assertive in continuing with the on-screen reunion with her Swedish former co-actor for the film's production upon the lifting of the quarantine.

"Keith can't believe nobody thinks there's a problem with this. He was disturbed by that kiss and rightly so given that so were half the people in the room at the Emmys," the insider stated.

The insider further added that Kidman clarified to him that there is no meaning behind the decision, but is only due to the deep emotional connection from sharing intense chemistry while acting. She understood where Urban stands and promised not to behave unfavorably again.

The publication divulged that Kidman and Skarsgård reuniting on-screen has resulted in months of tension. The outlet continued that supporters have observed that Urban has not shared photos with his wife on Instagram since Valentine's Day. Meanwhile, Kidman has for a month been unusually quiet.

The production of "The Northman" in April was postponed for an indefinite period because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were supposedly slated to begin filming in mid-April.

The tabloid mentioned that Skarsgård's flirty approach towards Kidman also got into Urban's nerves.

A report noted that if the couple will be on the path towards divorce, this would not be because of the quarantine but the lifting of it, meaning Kidman will be working again back to the co-actor who Urban is threatened by.

In a closed set shoot, the production of the aforementioned film would span 19 weeks.

Related Article: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban on the brink of divorce? Actress talks husband's addiction to alcohol

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.