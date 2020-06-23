The US Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA, is advising the public not to use hand sanitizer products that are manufactured by Eskbiochem SA because it contains a toxic chemical.

Hand sanitizers to avoid

The FDA has discovered methanol in samples of Lavar Gel and CleanCare No Germ hand sanitizer, both products are produced by the Mexican company. Despite the warnings from the FDA, Eskbiochem has not responded to the allegations yet.

The FDA is now recommending consumers to avoid the following brands of hand sanitizes that are produced and distributed by Eskbiochem:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

The FDA asked the company to remove its hand sanitizer products from shelves on June 17 but the company has yet to release a statement. A warning was issued and the public must stop using the hand sanitizers immediately.

Dangers of methanol

CDC warns that methanol is an alcohol that is toxic. It is typically used as a solvent, alternative fuel source, and pesticide. It also happens naturally in plants, animals, and humans.

Foods such as vegetables, fruit juices, fresh fruits, diet soft drinks, and fermented beverages that have aspartame are the primary sources of methanol in the human body.

Methanol poisonings happen after drinking beverages that are contaminated with methanol or from drinking products with methanol. The inhalation of high concentrations of methanol vapor and the absorption of methanol through the skin can produce toxic effects.

The smell of methanol does not provide a warning of its exposure. The exposure to significant amounts of methanol can result in vomiting, nausea, headache, permanent blindness, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

If you are exposed to methanol, you should seek immediate treatment, according to the FDA. Ethanol and fomepizole are effective antidotes against methanol poisoning. Ethanol or fomepizole should be administered as soon as possible once the patient has been admitted to the hospital.

If it got to your eye, wash your eyes with water for 15 minutes, and seek medical attention immediately. If you accidentally ingested it, seek medical attention as soon as possible so that medical experts can pump your stomach and remove methanol in your system.

If you inhaled it, seek medical attention right away. The doctors will evaluate your pulse and respiratory function. Oxygen will be administered of you suffer from shortness of breath or if you experience difficulty in breathing. Ventilation will be required and the use of a barrier or bag-valve-mask device will be needed.

If you are going to purchase hand sanitizers, check the ingredients at the back of the bottle and make sure that there is no methanol, according to Healthline.

If you can find a hand sanitizer that is all-natural, the better. When using hand sanitizer, you should apply it to the palm of one hand and rub the product all over the surfaces of your hands until they are fully dry.

