On June 19, eight people of color who work as correctional officers in Minnesota filed a discrimination lawsuit. The accused facility allegedly prevented the eight people of color from guarding or being on the same floor as Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd.

Discrimination against people of color

According to NBC News, on May 29, Derek Chauvin was charged with murder and was brought to the Ramsey County Jail. Eight officers of the county jail said that their superintended segregated them and that only white officers were allowed to be around Derek Chauvin.

The attorney representing the eight guards, Atty. Bonnie Smith, told NBC News on June 21 that her clients were instructed by their superintended that they had to leave the fifth floor where Chauvin was being held. All those who were banned from going near Chauvin were people of color and they were replaced with white guards.

Atty. Smith also stated that the eight officers were humiliated and debased by the decision of their superintendent, according to Kare. The decision made the officers feel like they were not trusted by their supervisors.

In addition to that, Atty. Smith that the eight officers are highly trained and are experienced professionals just like their white counterparts, and they have every right to perform the same task and duties as the rest. The segregation at the facility had devastated the eight officers especially since the racial tension is intense in the country right now.

The lawsuit

In the lawsuit, the eight officers want all employees of the county jail to undergo racial bias training. They are also asking for a formal and public apology as well as for monetary compensation.

They want the supervisors who were responsible for the decision to segregate them to be disciplined. Smith also stated that the primary goal of the lawsuit is to make sure that it won't happen again.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's office, only three officers were reassigned and it only lasted for 45 minutes. Steve Lydon, Ramsey County Jail's superintendent, said in a statement that he recognizes that the murder of George Floyd was likely to create racialized trauma.

Lydon stated that he felt that he had the duty to protect and support his employees of color who may have been traumatized by what happened to George Floyd in the hands of the Minneapolis police officers. He said that their trauma might get heightened if they have to come face to face with Derek Chauvin, the former officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, killing him.

Lydon added that he made the decision out of concern and care and without the comfort of time. He wanted to limit the exposure of his employees of color to a murder suspect who could aggravate the feelings of frustration and anger.

Atty. Smith stated that Lydon's statement seems to be an after the fact justification, adding that her eight clients never asked for protection and Lydon's concern and care was not mentioned to the eight officers while they ere bring segregated. She also said that if Lydon is really trying to protect his employees of color, he would not be segregating them based on the color of their skin.

Atty. Smith said Lydon is not preventing racial trauma, he is creating it. The Ramsey County Sheriff said they will review what happened. Meanwhile, Lydon's responsibilities have been modified and they have installed an interim supervisor.

