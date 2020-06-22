After protesters flooded Washington and gathered together just outside of the White House on May 31, reports that claim Trump was taken into the underground bunker inside the White House surface.

However, Trump said that the reports were not true and that he only went into the bunker to inspect it. Yet, United States Attorney General William Barr stated that the president was indeed taken into the bunker by his secret service since his safety was of utmost concern amid the demonstrations that were happening only across the street.

After the report of Trump going inside the bunker surfaced, many speculations regarding that followed as well. At the moment, a tweet which purportedly came from Trump which claims that he was not the only president who hid in the bunker during protests is circulating in social media. The tweet also claims that President Franklin D. Roosevelt also used the bunker during protests that erupted due to the Vietnam war.

However, this is very contradictory to the fact that FRD has been deceased for 20 years before the first American troops were deployed in Vietnam.

Moreover, snopes.com did a fact-check on the said tweet and found that the tweet did not exist in the Twitter timeline of the president, neither was it one of his deleted tweets. Thus, the fact-checking website confirmed that the image was only fabricated in order to make fun of the president going into the bunker.

Did Trump Diss Obama for Horrible condition of the White House bunker?

In connection to this, another issue that came about after Trump was taken to the bunker is that he reportedly tweeted complaints about the condition of the secured room and blamed former President Obama for it. It was also stated that the president called out his predecessor for the bad condition of the bunker and even said that it did not have any food supply left.

However, when the information was also fact-checked by snopes.com, they also noted that the "tweet" was made up. The tweet was posted on the 31st of May, the day Trump was taken into the bunker.

In addition, the same as what they did with the FDR tweet, they checked if it existed in Trump's feed, but did not find any indication that it existed or has been deleted. The tweet was taken down immediately after it was posted but people were able to get screenshots which became viral.

Why was Trump taken to the bunker?

Based on reports, the US Secret Service opted to take the president inside the bunker since it was their duty to make sure he is safe and protected, and they viewed that the continued protests outside the White House as a threat for the President's safety.

In a report by the New York Times, it was noted that the chants from the people and protesters who were situated from at Lafayette Park across the presidential complex could be heard in the White House. In addition, it was noted that protesters have already begun to get violent and has started to throw stones and water bottles, which prompted authorities to put up barriers leading to the White House.

