Amidst the continued violence and protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death within close proximity to the White House, United States President Donald Trump was brought to the White House bunker which is usually intended to keep the president safe in times of terrorist attacks and war on Friday.

In a report by The Guardian, unnamed officials have stated that the president stayed inside the suite made of hardened underground rooms which is designed to withstand attacks for about an hour. The said secure bunker in the White House is the same one used by former vice-president Dick Cheney during 9/11.

Did Trump call out Obama regarding the condition of the bunker?

In line with this, several reports and claims stated that the president complained of the condition inside the bunker through Twitter in the duration of his stay. It was also reported that Trump allegedly called out his predecessor former President Barack Obama for leaving the bunker in bad condition and without a food supply.

The said information was fact-checked by snopes.com, who concluded that the "tweet" was not legit. The said tweet which has now been taken down was posted on the 31st of May. However, it was noted that the tone of the tweet was implying that the "president" sent it from inside the bunker.

Moreover, the site checked if the tweet indeed existed in the timeline of the president but found no indication that it was deleted or that it existed at all. In addition, since the tweet implied that it was sent from inside the bunker, the fact-checking site noted that the date between the tweet and the date that

Trump stayed inside the bunker showed a discrepancy.

Thus, the website has rated the said claims and allegations as False and advised to fact-check everything before posting.

Why was Trump moved to the bunker?

According to reports, it was the US Secret Service that decided to move the president inside the bunker in view of fulfilling their duties to make sure the president is safe and protected. The New York Times also reported that the chants of the protesters from Lafayette Park which is just across the White House that could be heard in the presidential complex was also the main reason that the secret service decided to take action.

Moreover, the protesters have already resorted to violence such as throwing stones and water bottles, thus, the authorities in the area needed to push them back and put up barriers to the White House.

Earlier this week, as the protests continued and some have gotten more violent resulting in riots and looting, the president has already warned to deploy the military in order to bring order back inside the country. He has also threatened to label the group of activists Antifa as terrorist if the violence continues, this, however, had caused constitutional issues.

The protests that stemmed from the death of Floyd continues throughout the country up to this day. Activists joining the protests call for the end of the rampant racism and police brutality in the country.

