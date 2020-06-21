A shooting incident before dawn on Saturday in the protest zone in Seattle, Washington killed the life of a 19-year old man and put another victim into critical condition according to authorities.

On a statement on Twitter, police shared that the shooting incident occurred at around 3 AM in the location close to downtown which is known as the CHAZ or the Capitol Hills Autonomous Zone.

On a Saturday morning press release, the Police department of Seattle claimed that by the time officers responded to gunshot reports inside the zone of protest, they were faced by a violent crowd that hindered the officers' safe route to the victims.

Body camera video may hold clues

According to CNN, the Police Department mentioned that they were later informed that the own medics of protesters transported the victims to a hospital with two gunshot wounds.

Hospital spokeswoman, Susan Gregg, of the Harborview medical center shared that two males with gunshot wounds arrived at the facility via private vehicle at around 3 AM.

But despite the efforts of the protesters' medic, the 19-year-old man died and the other victim was in critical condition staying in the intensive care unit.

Star Tribune also reported that Seattle police's Sgt Lauren Truscott shared with the Seattle Times that she does not have any idea if authorities had taken anyone into custody and there are no immediate details that could unfold the shooting incident.

Truscott also added that investigators were reviewing the body-camera video and public-source video for clues as authorities planned to reveal more information about the shooting incident.

Several blocks near Seattle Capitol Hill neighborhood's police station is where protesters have cordoned off, in the wake of several public demonstrations against police violence since the tragic incident that happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis several weeks ago.

After clashes with protesters turned into people throwing objects at police and in return police teargassing the crowd using other crowd-control munitions, authorities have largely retreated from the protest zone.

Suspects still at large

On the other hand, The Guardian said in a report that city officials mentioned that they are still communicating with leaders of the protest, who pledged to maintain peace in the area. The incident has drawn the consistently displayed anger of United States President Donald Trump.

Based on his tweets, he could possibly send military but with condemnation from Jenny Durkan, the mayor of Seattle and governor of Washington, Jay Inslee who are both Democrats.

As of the moment, suspects to the shooting remain at large and police have no description of the potential perpetrator.

Protests have erupted across the country after the death of George Floyd in the hands of police officers. Thus, many people have lost trust on the authorities which led to violent protests and even the creation of the "police-free" zone.

Riots, looting, and chaos happened all throughout the country happened as people protests against racism, abuse of power and police brutality of the men in uniform. The death of Floyd has caused major civil unrest all throughout the US.



