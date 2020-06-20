The Fujifilm's Instax Mini cameras are some of the best-selling in the world and the company has now revealed its new amazing colors so that capturing the best moments of your life can be extra fun for you and your family.

There are significant new features in Fujifilm's Instax Mini, with improved usability and cosmetic refinements, the photos that you will take will be better-looking. With that being said, here are the best Instax Mini cameras that you can purchase so that you can add color to your adventures.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Ice Blue comes in a bundle and it includes the camera in ice blue color and one Mini Film Twin Pack which is around 20 sheets. It is compact and lightweight so it is easy to carry anywhere. You can take pictures and print them out immediately to keep in your album or your wallet. It has a macro lens and a selfie mirror, the macro lens is perfect for close-ups from 35-50 cm away and it has adjustable brightness. The selfie mirror makes it easy to take your own pictures.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Lilac Purple has a slim body size with a transparent ring lens. This lilac purple colored camera has automatic exposure and it selects the optimal shutter speed in any environment that you are in. The Mini 11 captures bright backgrounds and bright subjects even in dark scenes. It has a built-in macro mode and selfie mirror so you can capture the perfect selfie. You do not need to use a close-up lens, you can just pull out the lens barrel until you see the "Selfie Mode" mark. It has two shutter button accessories, the jewel button, and the glow button, so you can customize your camera.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Smokey White comes in a bundle that includes the smokey white-colored camera and one Mini film twin pack which is around 20 sheets. It has a compact and lightweight design that makes it easy to carry around and you can snap pictures that fit in your wallet. It also has a macro lens for close-ups and a selfie mirror so you can take pictures of yourself comfortably. The brightness is adjustable.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Liplay Hybrid Instant Camera Elegant Black can capture and print photos instantly from the camera or you can print the photos from your tablet or smartphone using Bluetooth. You can choose from a variety of filters and frames for more printing fun. You can also attach a recorded sound to your photo and play it back by scanning the QR code. By using your smartphone, you can capture group photos easily. It will only take about 12 seconds to send and print your photos, and you can print around 100 pictures in a single charge.

