Smartphone cameras have several features that improve the quality of images to a great degree, including optical image stabilization (OIS), larger sensors, bright lenses, and even optical zoom. The photographic aspects of smartphones have become such a massive selling feature.

Instagram brings you intimately closer to your pictures. If you are looking to become a power user, or just want to take the best Instagram pictures possible, you need a proper camera to do it. Choosing a high-quality camera can last you years, so we have compiled the best camera for Instagrammers. Review your options in terms of weight, price, and functionality.

If you're looking for a premium multi-camera smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy S10/S10 Plus is a suitable choice.

Samsung Galaxy S10 has a fantastic versatile camera system that takes great pictures and offers plenty of control with various modes and settings. It is an upgrade from S9's camera.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a triple-lens camera which gives you an ultra-wide-angle lens to play with, as well as a standard and telephoto lens.

The Pixel 3 showed off to the world that cutting-edge computational photography techniques could take smartphones far beyond the limitations of their hardware. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL renewed that belief with two shooters - a 12.2-MP wide-angle and a 16-MP telephoto - that work in concert to deliver phenomenal images in all conditions.

One feature of the Google Pixel 4 is Live HDR+ that aims to show you what your final image is going to look like in the viewfinder before you have captured and the phone has finished processing it.

Smartphone cameras were typically capable of achieving good results in bright light situations, but you wanted to make sure to carry your DSLR or large-sensor compact camera with you when shooting low-light or night images. Because of a combination of new sensor technologies and innovative computational imaging methods, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is now the best in delivering good results in dim conditions.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro's 40MP main sensor is not the 12 nor 48 that we see from the current flagships. More interestingly, the sensor size is far larger too. Its 1/1.7-inch sensor allows for more light to be captured, leading to increased low-light performance.

For video capture, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro can record at all sorts of resolutions at all sorts of frame rates with its three cams and even do it simultaneously. It provides one of the smoothest video stabilization systems you can find in a phone, and the videos too can benefit from Apple's Smart HDR ensuring class-leading dynamic range.

