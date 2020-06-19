In recent years, memory foam has gained a lot of popularity as a mattress material, and with good reason. Memory foams can give you comfort and it also promotes better sleep. There are a lot of memory foams in the market, and the materials vary from mattress to mattress.

There are some that are extra-firm, there are some with cooling technology that is perfect during the summer, and some are basic foams that can help you with back pains. With that being said, here are some of the best memory foam mattresses that you can purchase in the market, and you can look at the benefits to see which one is best for you.

The LINENSPA Memory Foam Mattress made with 100% polyurethane and has two inches of plush memory foam that conforms to your body and gives you a comfortable sleep. It is infused with temperature-regulating gel beads that capture heat and dissipate it to help prevent overheating while you sleep.

This memory foam can distribute your weight evenly so that your spine is aligned and it can alleviate your pressure points. You can purchase it in 2 inches and 3-inch profiles. It is an affordable and comfortable way to sleep. It is backed by a 3-year warranty.

The LUCID Memory Foam Mattress has five body zones that will give you maximum comfort. It is infused with the relaxing scent of lavender and it is textured to improve breathability. It has textured zones that reduce pressure at different points of your body to prevent you from tossing and turning. It has a specialized formula that is made to be very soft, airy, and responsive. The new foam scent will dissipate in 48 hours after you open it. It comes with a 3-year warranty.

The Olee Sleep Tri-Folding Memory Foam can be folded for an extra floor seating. It is 4 inches thick and it provides soothing sleep. It is an ideal solution for unexpected sleepovers, dorm rooms, camping, and traveling. This comfortable and portable mattress eases back and neck pains while you sleep. It also has an advanced compressed package technology that delivers the mattress in a box directly to your home.

The Zinus Memory Foam is infused with green tea. It has cooling gel technology that promotes airflow throughout its conforming memory foam layer to dissipate heat while you sleep. The foam has a thermoregulating gel that prevents back and neck stiffness. This product can be compressed into one box and it can be shipped to your home. It will expand to its original shape in just 72 hours.

The Molblly Memory Foam Mattress is designed with three layers of foam system for ultimate comfort. It also includes a soft hypoallergenic cover that is washable for your convenience. It is a comfortable bed design that is combined with the expertise and the best materials with advanced sleep technology. It also helps with airflow and it is breathable, making it skin-friendly. It has a no-sink technology and it adapts and conforms to your body for pressure relief.

