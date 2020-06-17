Sitting up straight or standing is the best way to improve your posture especially when you are using your laptop. However, it can result in your laptop being uncomfortable to use. This is the reason why it is best to invest in laptop stands so that you won't have to suffer from back pains.

Laptop stands can allow you to elevate your computer above your desk. There are numerous laptop stands that you can purchase on the market, but there are a lot of features that you need to consider so that you can get the best one. With that being said, here are some of the best laptop stands that you can buy.

The AOOU Cool Desk Laptop Stand is one of the best laptops stands on the market and it has everything that you need in a laptop stand for a very reasonable price.

The stand has triple-jointed legs that can rotate 360 degrees, and it can also extend and retract so it allows you to adjust its height up to 19 inches and angle it into any angle that you want.

The laptop stand is made of durable plastic. It has a flatbed that has two miniature fans and the power supply is included. It can help keep your laptop cool while you use it. The stand also has a mini mouse table on the right side.

The Roost Laptop Stand hold almost all weights of laptops and it also features quality manufacturing. It includes rubber inserts so that your laptop is secured. It has a compact and lighter design and it is fully collapsible, it is the ideal laptop stand for corporate presentations and business travelers. It can also fit all laptop models from PC and MacBook, making it the perfect portable laptop stand.

Rain Design Laptop Stand can raise your laptop screen to eye level for better ergonomics. It is a single-piece aluminum design that gives stability and durability, it can also act as a heat sink to cool your laptop while you use it. It has a back cable management hole that is 2 inches in diameter and it has a cable organizer behind that routes the wires neatly. It has a silver anodized and sand-blasted finish that matches Apple laptops and notebooks. It also has a keyboard stash that can clear up the desk area when you are not using it.





Griffin Elevator Laptop Stand can elevate your laptop screen while providing valuable desktop real estate for mouse and keyboard. It can also keep your laptop cool with 360 degrees of air circulation. You disassemble it when you travel for easy carry and it can fit PC, MAC, and most laptops.





The UPERGO Laptop Stand has an anti-slip silicone pad that makes it durable and it has an open design for better airflow. The stand can work as a heat sink for your laptop. It has a built-in hinge process in the stand that you can adjust so you can lift the screen to comfortable viewing. It can be folded, it is lightweight and it can be brought anywhere.

