A laptop provides you the freedom to work from anywhere. Its rising popularity has made the desk not as indispensable as it once was.

More of the world's workforce is starting to operate from home. If you work at home, you will know how essential it is to obtain the best desk possible that your budget allows.

Making sure you have got a comfortable set-up will affect the quality of your work. If you happen to type away all day on a drab, broken-down desk, you know that motivation can be easily attributed to your environment. After all, you owe it to yourself to maintain for your work station to be clean, organized, and concise.

1. Prepac Wall Mounted Floating Desk





Cozy apartments or small bedrooms will have room with this neat, adorable wall-mounted floating desk from Prepac.

Available colors are in espresso, black, or white, and can be placed at any height with the built-in metal hanging rail system.

This desk has an unexpected amount of storing and shelving space while maintaining a humble profile. It measures 42.2 inches and only 19.8 inches deep when it is down, saving room when it disappears when it is folded up.

2. bonVIVO Home Office Desk





Suitable for the home office or workplace, this contemporary desk is a stylish workspace solution. Wood and glass desk pairs nicely in either a modern or traditional setting; the desk is made of a wooden frame and clear tempered glass top.

The desk can serve multiple purposes: as a computer desk, secretarial desk, or vanity desk.

It is a good blend of form and function.

3. Tribesigns Modern L-shaped Corner Computer Desk





This smart-looking yet budget-friendly computer desk from Tribesigns fits nicely into your free corner.

The L-shaped desk is adequately sturdily built which comes with useful, extra tools like a compact stand to place on the desk which you can sit your PC on.

Features include a footrest and creative bevel angle design. A steel bar is placed right in front of your feet. You can position your feet on this bar if you become tired of remaining in the same position for hours.

4. Coavas Writing Computer Desk





The Covas Writing Computer Desk does not have any bells and whistles or lavish adornments. It looks simple and holds up your basic needs well.

Features include an MDF board and a non-deformable coating. The two drawers provide storage space for your essential office supplies. The materials used are durable and stylish.

The desk is a main work region for more humble working environments.

