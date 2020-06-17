The bodies of two sisters were seen lying in a park the day before they were discovered by police - but passersby thought they were asleep.

A new development in the two sisters who got stabbed to death by a deranged stranger was released. They were found by the police lying dead in Fryent Country Park, northwest of London, reported by Mirror.

Both of the deceased, Nicole Smallman, age 26, and Bibaa Henry, age 47, were found lifeless. But passing park visitors thought they were just asleep when police found the bodies, confirmed by The Sun.

Timeline of the Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry

It was Friday when both sisters went to Fryent Country Park that late afternoon where they had a picnic. It was Bibaa's birthday celebration, but that was to be her last.

On Saturday, there was a missing persons bulletin that led to a police search for the missing sisters.

The police conducted a search in Fryent Park, in all the nooks and crannies where bodies might be found. Unfortunately, the initial search was not able to determine if they were missing or dead.

Record state that as many 50 murders were committed in London, mostly unsolved.

Sisters were found on Sunday

From Saturday morning to Sunday at noontime, it took that much time to find Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry lifeless in the park.

The breakthrough was a local who live nearby, telling her neighbor that she might have seen Smallman and Henry in the park with a backpack when last visiting Saturday. She thought both were napping, but were already dead.

Dog walkers went on Friday, and saw their group celebrating Bibaa's last birthday with chums. These dog walkers said there were three groups on Wembley Hill at 9pm, related by Nestia.

Also read: Skeletal Remains of Girl Discovered in Feces-Filled Basement Along With Her Brother in Dismal Condition

It got more interesting when a resident revealed that one person saw a knife at that time.

A 66-year-old retired shopkeeper told the police that he runs to the hill top each evening, mention in Daily Mail.

He added that when gets to the hill top, he will go around and go home.

The police was able to gather, that at 9 pm, there were three groups of people at that time

Specifically, there were several men, and two women with a dog.

One person remembered the party of about 8 people, but not seeing either of the two sisters.

Most of the people were up the hill top, going up and down, but none on the concrete benches.

Since lockdown, if the weather permits, people would smoke or drink, some would stay till 11 pm to midnight.

People who saw them did not see them as injured or harmed.

It caught the attention of one resident who said the two were just on the ground with a ruck sack nearby.

The resident would ask if they were okay, though sometimes they would be asleep or passed.

Police came and several individuals talked to the police about a knife.

She added that this is the first murder in 35 years, since there are more suicides.

Two sisters were found stabbed but other that, no more leads to Nicole and Bibaa' killer.

Related article: Two Sisters Stabbed to Death by Deranged Stranger in a London Park After Attending a Party



@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.