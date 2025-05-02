Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rejects Guilty Plea Deal for Sex Trafficking Charges, Trial To Start Monday

Sean "Diddy" Combs has formally rejected a plea deal offered by federal prosecutors in his high-profile sex trafficking case.

The music mogul, 55, appeared in a Manhattan federal courtroom Thursday for a final pre-trial hearing, where Judge Arun Subramanian directly asked him if he was turning down the government's offer. Combs confirmed his decision to reject the plea deal.

"Yes, I did," he replied.

The details of the proposed plea agreement were not made public, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey stated that accepting the deal would have resulted in a lighter sentence than what Combs could face if convicted at trial, per ABC News.

Prosecutors allege that Combs used his business empire to coerce women into what they described as "prolonged sexual encounters" with the help of drugs and intimidation, referring to these events as "freak-offs". The indictment includes charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all counts and denies any wrongdoing.

Combs, who has been held without bail since his arrest last September, entered the courtroom dressed in tan prison clothing and carrying a binder of legal papers. He greeted his legal team and supporters before the hearing began. His attorneys confirmed that they had discussed the plea offer with him before making the decision to proceed to trial.

The defense also raised concerns about public comments made by an attorney representing some of Combs' civil accusers, prompting the judge to remind all parties to adhere to professional conduct and avoid prejudicial statements that could impact the fairness of the trial.

Jury selection is set to begin Monday, with potential jurors having already completed questionnaires about their knowledge of the case and any relevant personal experiences. The judge has indicated that questioning will be conducted carefully to protect jurors' privacy, especially regarding sensitive topics such as sexual or domestic abuse.

Opening statements are scheduled for May 12, and the trial is expected to last at least eight weeks. If convicted on all charges, Combs could face a sentence amounting to life in prison.

