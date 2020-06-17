New York City police found a body of a man on the Hutchinson River Parkway on June 15. The body was on fire and the hands were tied behind his back.

Dumped on the highway

According to News 12 The Bronx, the New York City Fire Department reported that they responded to calls about massive flames on the side of the Hutchinson River Parkway after midnight, and that was when they discovered the deceased man who was on fire.

The man is still not identified, but according to the report he had his hands tied behind his back The police have not yet determined how the unidentified man died or if he was set on fire while he was still alive. The investigation is still ongoing.

Similar incidents

On June 6, a body engulfed in flames was found inside a car. According to Edward Bradley, the chief of Plymouth Fire, they responded to a call that reported about a car on fire in a parking lot on Water Street, Plymouth Massachusetts. When they started to knock down the fire, that was when they saw the body inside.

Attorney Timothy Cruz of Plymouth County District stated that the authorities believe that it was a suicide as there was no foul play suspected at the scene.

On February 19, a burning body was discovered by firefighters in a secluded field near a train track in Collinwood, Ohio. The corpse was missing its head, hands, and feet.

According to police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the dismembered body was burned to such an extent that investigators can't identify the gender of the victim.

Police have not stated if there are any suspects or if they have any leads in the murder. Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office and the investigators have not determined how the person was killed.

The firefighters found the body in a grassy area off Larchmont and Clermont Roads, where a small path in between homes leads to the train track. Someone had placed shrubs on top of the corpse and had deliberately set it on fire.

A resident in the area called 911 to report the fire, and when they found the body the firefighters called the police.

The Cleveland police searched the area for any leads and clues, and the investigation went on for five hours. An accelerant-sniffing dog was brought to the crime scene by the Ohio Fire Marshal investigator and focused on the patch of burned-out grass where the authorities discovered the dismembered and burning body.

The police homicide Lt. of Cleveland, Lt. Ali Pillow, stated that police have recovered several burned-out cars in the same area months ago, just 20 feet away from the burned body, there were remnants of a burned car.

The police also searched the crime scene for any stolen phone after a victim of a robbery from the night before reported that his Find My iPhone app detected his phone near the scene where the burned and mutilated body was discovered. However, the police never found the phone.

