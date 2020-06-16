Satellite recon of a Shanghai shipyard was China's third aircraft carrier under construction which disappeared when checked. The aircraft carrier is the Type 003, that is different from the Liaoning and Shandong and but is still inferior to the Nimitz or Gerald Ford.

Intelligence analysts have discovered signs that it has been moved to another location that is yet to be determined by US intelligence. By estimation, the time it was relocated was from May 25 to May 28, which is based on satellite images available to the public. However, why the ship under construction was moved is unknown. This article was reported in Forbes.

What makes this Type OO3 an exception from the Liaoning and Shandong

Compared to the Liaoning and the Shandong that are based on Soviet aircraft carriers, equipped with ski-jumps to launch aircraft but with lower payload and range. Type 003 will be significantly more advanced with an Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) that is similar to the USS Ford.

The discovery of the ship's transfer was not expected by intelligence analysts, because the shipyard is for the specific construction of the T-003, with a launch basin too. Earlier photos were showing several large hulls that are to be welded together in the satellite photos showing the ship's huge hull was getting assembled.

Signs of the impending transfer of Type 003 from its dock

Before the disappearance of Type 003, the Chinese fabricated a large semi-submersible transport barge that is used to move hull sections of the aircraft carrier, that was made large enough to accomplish the task. Experts weigh in that the barge is for local transfer not for rough seas. This was seen earlier in satellite photos too.

Initially, the transport barge was first seen in photos in May, as it was docked near the 003 carrier hulls in the nearby basin. According to analysts, it was barely visible under cloud cover from a satellite photo dated from 23rd of May, originating from Twitter. The dock was empty when the images were examined. But on June the 2nd the large semi-submersible transport barge is in the basin, seen in a satellite photo but no carrier hulls. So, speculation that it just picked up the Type-003 hull, and took them to an undisclosed location and return to the docs.

One major implication is that the Chinese have transferred the 003 hulls to another secret location, unknown to anyone except themselves.

Progress of the construction of Type 003 in the shipyard was done several times a week by US satellites. Visibility is not good because of impenetrable cloudiness in the region. It might have been the best time to move hull parts with the barge. Analysts are trying to decipher how the Chinese were able to move, and possible places the construction is getting underway. A photo from an aircraft for social media, that is gone from the shipyard.

Some ideas about the missing hulls of Type OO3

Speculations are rife about the missing hulls, one of them might he issues with the launch basin, with large vessels parked there with dredging done all the time. Or there might be a problem concerning the fabrication site, here is a page in Twitter that might be where it is.

It is not possible that the fabrication was stopped, and makes no sense when it can be done anywhere else.

These hulls cannot be hidden forever and it might turn up soon. Other areas are examined by analysts that might harbor the missing Type 003 hulls. What is crucial is not why the aircraft carrier was moved under construction.

