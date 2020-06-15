In May 2020, George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, has sparked public outrage that leads to a series of protests around the world.

In June 2020, while protesters around the United States continued to fight racism and police brutality, a picture of a woman named Aracely Henriquez, who was allegedly brutally assaulted by Floyd in a robbery, surfaced online.

Fabricated story

George Floyd was arrested in May because he allegedly paid a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store, and it has nothing to do with his alleged criminal history.

Also, the claims made in the article about Aracely Henriquez are either fabricated or exaggerated. Floyd was arrested for his involvement in a home robbery back in 2007, but there was no evidence that shows that Floyd assaulted Henriquez, that he threatened to kill her and her baby, and there was also no evidence that Henriquez was pregnant at that time. It is true that Henriquez was injured during the robbery back in 2007.

However, according to the police report, the injuries that she got were inflicted by a different man and not George Floyd. However, the alleged picture of Henriquez circulating online does not show the extent of her injuries because the woman in the article is not Henriquez.

The true story

The woman in the picture is Andrea Sicignano from 2018, who was a student in Madrid, Spain, she was assaulted and raped. Sicignano posted the images of herself on her Facebook account, along with a caption that detailed her attack.

According to El Pais, a Spanish news site, the woman was attacked and raped by a man close to the bus station in the Aluche neighborhood in the south of Madrid.

Sicignano, who lived in Madrid for six months before the attack, described what happened to her as she returned home after going out with a friend. She said that as soon as she realized what was happening, she tried to leave but the man became violent and forceful.

Sicignano said she fought but the man started to beat her. She screamed and fought with all of her power and she desperately tried to reach for her phone but he had her phone.

The victim continued that she thought he was going to kill her, she closed her eyes and hoped that the man would stop beating her. She also pretended to be dead and she prayed that when she opened her eyes he would be gone. She did not know how much time passed before she finally opened her eyes, and when she did, the man was already gone. She also said he raped her.

Basically, the woman in the article who was brutally assaulted is not connected to Floyd's case. The article also exaggerated and fabricated details about the robbery arrest of George Floyd in 2007.

In 1998, Floyd also had a run-in with the law, as he was convicted with theft. During his arrest in 2007 for robbery, it is not true that he was high on meth.

