Many people claim that in the kitchen memories are made. From the aroma of the food that is being cooked to the heartwarming family bonding moments. Thus, many people love to keep their kitchen in style, yet will want to preserve a nostalgic atmosphere.

We have compiled a few products for the kitchen that will surely fill your home with nostalgia and help you whip amazing treats and meals for your family.

Appletree Design Road Trip Gas Salt and Pepper Set

Take a trip down memory lane while spicing up your food with these stylish and vintage salt and pepper shakers inspired by road trip gas pumps. The said shakers are 4.25 inches tall and were manufactured by Appletree. These gorgeous condiment shakers will surely remind you of the road trip you took when you were young while adding wonderful flavors to your meal. Gas pumps have fueled your long drives, and the salt and pepper will surely bring flavor to the food that fuels your day.

Nostalgia Two-Speed Electric Coca-Cola Limited Edition Milkshake Maker and Drink Mixer

Coca-cola has been part of our lives since 1886 and milkshake makers bring the vibe of an old-time diner where families stopped by to bond in the past. Thus, having both in one item may help create an old-time ice cream parlor right in your kitchen. This Limited Edition Retro Milkshake Maker does not only make milkshakes but is also perfect in mixing health drinks and soda fountains.

Despite its vintage aura, the mixer is powered by a 100-watt motor and 2-speed setting which will help you get the perfect consistency for your milkshake. Moreover, it is very versatile that it can also be used to mix your waffle and pancake batters. Now, that's surely a thing for your kitchen!

Retro Wide 2-Slice Toaster

This 900-watt toaster offers a very easy way to perfectly satisfy your toasting needs. It is designed to accommodate different types of bread from bagels to English muffins. The toaster's toasting slots are the perfect size to give room for different sizes of bread. It also offers five levels of browning that will surely fit your preference may it be light or darkly toasted bread. Not only that, but it is also aesthetically pleasing and will sure bring the vintage vibe that you are hoping for your kitchen.

Cookbook People Original Rolltop Bread Box Bamboo Storage Bin

Keeps your bread fresh with this Bamboo Rolltop Bread Box which is not only stylish but will surely preserve your pastry. Made from one of the world's most renewable resources, this eco-friendly bread box will surely remind you of vintage bakeshops filled with the scent of bread fresh from the oven. Its gorgeous details are also designed to keep the bread sealed inside the box thus preventing it from getting stale.

1980 40th Birthday Beer Glass

Meanwhile, if you re looking for a gift for people turning 40 this year, this 1980 beer glass is perfect. The print celebrates their age and is printed using dishwasher safe ink. It also fits hands perfectly in order to avoid breakage.

For the beer lover in your life, this gift will surely please them as it offers a nostalgic vintage look while also being able to carry 16 ounces of craft beer.

