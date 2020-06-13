NORTH KOREA- Kim Jong-Un's younger sister is a prominent face in the nation's regime, but this time she has taken an atypical position, the regime's attack dog.

While Kim Jong-Un continues to disappear from the public's eye for numerous occasions including the country's most important day, rumors circulated that Kim Jong-un's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong is being groomed to be the dictator's successor.

The hopes that Kim Yo-jong will be a more temperate leader than her brother have been erased by her statements in public recently.

According to Daily Express, Ms. Kim's remarks regarding the scattering leaflets about anti-regime dropped in from South Korea have exhibited inclination that leads to change.

Ms. Kim described the distributors of leaflets as fools, riff-raff, and almost illiterate as leaflets are being floated into the nation using hydrogen balloons coming from the South.

In the newspaper Rodong Sinmun, Ms. Kim wrote that humans scum little short of wild animals who betrayed their homeland are engrossed in such unbecoming acts to imitate men.

She also added that they are barking wherein they should not so they better be called mongrel dogs, and since they are doing harm to others, it is the time for their owners to take account.

Compared to the statements coming from North Korean public officials when facing adversaries, it is usually constructed colorfully worded, however, Ms. Kim's statement is different, it is strong.

She also asked the authorities from South Korea if they are ready to face the consequences of the rubbish-like mongrel dogs act who took no hesitation to slander the country, pointing their finger towards the nuclear issues in the meanest way and very untimely.

The campaign which involves the leaflets is run by two brothers who were North Korea defectors.

The brothers have been airdropping anti-Kim messages, small radio sets, US currency, memory drives loaded with bibles, and Soap operas from South Korea since 2004.

9News also reported that according to advocacy group Open Doors, they shared that owning a Bible in North Korea is a crime, and those caught having one with them are either sent to labor camps or executed right away.

North Korea announced on Tuesday that they will separate all communications with the South, a move which is linked to the influence of Kim Yo-jong.

It also follows the continuous advancement of North Korea's nuclear and missile weapons program.

The Successor of the Hermit Kingdom.

Since her older brother made only a few public appearances since the start of the year, Kim Yo-jong now is rising in stature.

In April, Kim Jong-un disappeared from the eye of the public, triggering rumors that he suffered a serious illness, while some claim that he is dead.

But in May, Kim Jong-un reappeared to grace the opening of a fertilizer plant, and recently he attended a round table meeting of the Politburo.

At the moment, the health status of the North's dictator still remains a mystery. However, speculations that he isn't in the best shape continue. Thus, if anything is to happen to the leader of the Hermit Kingdom, Kim Yo-jong is expected to take over the regime.



