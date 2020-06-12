Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, was slammed as a foolish leader by the family of an abducted Japanese woman as they called for the safe come back of all the kidnaping victims in the Hermit Kingdom.

Tetsuya Yokota, whose sister Megumi was abducted in November 1977, claimed that Kim Jong-un is a foolish leader.

Together with Takuya, Tetsuya's twin brother, they have advocated for the return from North Korea of the Japanese abductees along with their mother, Sakie and father, Shigeru, a well-known activist who recently died without seeing her daughter.

According to New York Post, Megumi, the Japanese abductee, was 13 years old when she disappeared on her way home from school in Niigata, Northwestern Japan, but after two decades it was revealed that North Korea was responsible for the abduction.

The families of the Japanese abductees of North Korea, will journey to The Hague to appeal to the International Criminal Court (ICC) the prosecution of the leader of the North for human rights abuses because of the insufficient information provided about their abducted family members.

In 2002, North Korea admitted the abduction of 13 Japanese in the 1970s and 1980s to train spies, saying that five of the abductees have returned to Japan. But Tokyo doubts that more than a hundred may have been taken. These people were abducted to teach the Japanese language and culture to agents spying on South Korea.

North Korea Insight also reported that Megumi's abduction has been validated by North Korean but alleged that the girl was suffering from depression and died in 1994 by suicide. But the Megumi's family refused to accept the claim.

Takuya said Megumi was deeply cherished by their father and it is unbearable for them to think how their father wanted to see their girl.

Kazuhiro Araki, leader of a support group for the families of the missing Japanese, stated that a petition requesting inquisition of the disappearances as a criminal case against humanity to heighten international attention about the incident will be presented by the group.

As stated by Akari, South Korea is presently having a connection with the North for the Olympics, which is least expected by the group, referring to the communication of the two Korean countries over the winter Olympics beginning next month that have come up to the relaxation of cross-border ties.

Moreover, Akari stated they believe that this communication between the two countries will bring more attention to the different situation of Japan.

The North has repeatedly been pledging to reopen the investigations into the fate of the missing Japanese, only to draw back their promises thereafter.

Araki admitted that the move will most likely be symbolic but uttered that it was still valuable. He articulated that the arrest of Kim Jong-un would be difficult, but showing that human rights abuses are happening is an important act.

On Tuesday, the family demanded North Korea to return the abducted Japanese to their families since some of the victims were elderly and are not in good health condition.

Tetsuya and the family of the abducted Japanese are hoping for concrete results to avert the same incidents from happening.

