In Kitsap, a woman was said to have died in a bath tub due to drowning. However, it was found out that the woman and her brother was in an incest relationship which eventually ended up in a twisted turn as the brother kills and sexually attacks his sister.

Last Tuesday, the police arrested Michael A. Battersby, age 51, in the residence where he and his sister stay, reported the Kitsap Sun. The police arrived with the sight of an elder woman who was lifeless.

Events on Sunday in the Battersby home

It was on a Sunday that the Sheriff's deputies were summoned at 6:32 in the evening. They went to the residence at 16900 block of Northwest Indian Ridge Drive in the Seabeck in Kitsap county, reported Komono News.

When they arrived on the scene, Michael was giving CPR to the woman, who was later identified as his elder sister.

Later the County Coroner's Office in Kitsap identified the woman as Diana Schuler.

After several tries to revive his sister by giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the deputies confirmed that all the brother's actions to save his sister did not work as she died on the spot.

When they saw what happened at the victim's house, they just thought Diana indeed died from natural cause, calling the coroner to confirm what they witness.

Deputies discover

However, upon entering the bedroom of Diana, they found out everything is not what it seems. Their first clue were the medications.

The authorities found evidence against the brother who first appeared innocent. A message on her computer revealed a shocking information wherein she said that her sibling raped her a night before the incident, reported News Break. As a result, Diana was bruised on some parts of the body. These bruises were seen on her corpse, according to the prosecutor's allegations.

This new evidence made her brother a suspect for murder, but they needed to prove it. It is where the county coroner came in.

After discovery of the elder sister's message, the detectives were keen on asking for more assistance.

New evidence

The house was checked but they did not see any indication of confrontation or altercations. It was the first observation of the deputy county coroner while looking for possible causes of heart attack that was allegedly suffered by the victim.

Upon further examination, the autopsy of Diana Schuler shows evidence of dying via choking and drowning. According to the pathologist, bruises were found on the deceased body's neck and shoulders. Apart from that, they found indications of rape and sexual assault.

That day, deputies were received a call at 6:32 p.m.. Michael said that his sister was underwater in a bathtub. He then called 911 as cited in court documents.

The brother told the deputies he went out at 4:20 p.m. for errands while Diana was in the bathtub. Upon arriving home, he checked on his sister but he found her under the water, cited Lipstick Alley.

Michael was drunk the night before the incident. He also admitted that he had a relationship with his own sister and that they were both drunk. On Sunday, he said that it started with her shouting at him, and he apologized to her. However, things did not go well.

