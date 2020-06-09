Astronomers found a system that is similar to the earth and sun that is about 3000 light-years away (LYA).

There are about 4000 exoplanets discovered so far, but KOI-456.04 is unique in many ways because its two times as large as the earth, and has a sun-like star too. It is also the same distance in between our planet with the same distance for life to develop, reported in Scitech Daily.

It was detected by the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Göttingen. They found the star in the system, Kepler-160 radiates visible light which is the opposite of others that emits infrared radiation. Also, they are usually smaller and dimmer like red dwarf stars.

Astronomers have used space-based telescopes like CoRoT, Kepler, and TESS that have detected 4000 extrasolar planets in 14 years. Majority of the exoplanets are similar to Pluto but four times bigger than earth with close orbits to their suns. Other exoplanets are smaller and might be as rocky, with prospects of supporting life, and might have all-important water, mentioned in Hindustan Times.

According to Dr. René Heller, if they can support life, the local star should be examined. Most of the exoplanets that are two times smaller than the earth can have a life if orbiting a red dwarf. Another factor is the surfaces temperature as well.

A red dwarf star will last longer than the sun, most exoplanets that are in orbit around an ancient red dwarf star may have two times more chances to create life to evolve from primordial goop. One thing about these red dwarfs is the light they radiate in the infrared spectrum, compared to the visible light on the earth.

These red dwarfs will have extremely high energy in the form of flares, capable of roasting planets, that will support life with stellar light if young. If any planet does get closer to it, the gravity will warp and deform a planet, finally heat it and destroy it from inside out. Planets around red dwarfs are under debate if they can truly support life.

In a recent article, the scientists from several groups are now highlighting the detection of another exoplanet that is two times earth's size, and with enough visible light for a star like ours. This increases the chances of finding another possible home for humans.

Data gathered by the scientists indicate that it is 3000 light-years distant as Kepler-160 has been observed from 2009 to 2013. The radius has been measured at 1.1 solar, the star's surface is 5200 degrees Celsius, with the same kind of light which has a similar luminosity to the sun.

Two exoplanets are near Kepler-160 which are called Kepler 160b and 160c. These are bigger than our earth with close solar orbits as well. There's an indication that it might be hotter than earth but it can support life, though a third exoplanet is suspected.

According to the researchers who have inspected data from Kepler-160 to find indicators of what is causing the deviance in Kepler-160c, the success of the scientists finding 18 exoplanets is based on the old data.

Heller said a new technique can help detect planets better in the present data to be able to find more Earth-like planets.

This method helped to find the new planet candidate KOI-456.04. that indicate it might be a quarter of planets, including Kepler-160c and another Kepler-160d which is affecting Kepler-160c's orbit.

Confirmation for KOI-456.04, to verify speculations about it, to determine if it is not a fluke at all.



