The lead actor of the "Harry Potter" films, Daniel Radcliffe, has finally responded to the controversial transphobic tweets of J.K. Rowling, the creator, and writer of "Harry Potter."

Transgender women are women

Radcliffe took his sentiments on Twitter and addressed fans who were hurt after J.K Rowling's transphobic tweets. Rowling experienced massive backlash over the weekend after she mocked a headline about people who menstruate.

On June 6, Rowling tweeted: "'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

After the writer's tweet, her name immediately trended on social media as thousands of people were angry over her transphobic sentiments.

A period-tracking app named Clue replied to Rowling and said that using non-gendered language helps move the idea that women are equivalent to the uterus.

Clue added that even feminists were also mocked for wanting to change sexist language, but has now seen progress. Actress Tessa Netting wrote that what the writer said is harmful and dangerous.

The actress added that transgender and non-binary fans of the film franchise deserve to feel loved and welcome into the community of Harry Potter fans.

Radcliffe's response

Radcliffe does not have a public presence on social media, but he wrote a heartfelt response to the writer's transphobic comments in a blog post for The Trevor Project on June 8, which is a non-profit devoted to suicide prevention about the LGBTQ+ youth.

The actor wrote that transgender women are women. He added that any statement that opposes the idea erases the whole identity and the dignity of the transgender community.

Radcliffe also wrote that denying that transgender women are women goes against all of the advice given by health care professionals regarding the matter and that they are more knowledgeable on the subject than him and Rowling.

Days after the controversial tweet, Rowling has still not issued an apology. In her follow up tweet, she wrote in quotations some words that were included in the public's backlash such as "witch" and "TERF" which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminists. She wrote that times change and women-hate is eternal.

Rowling added more tweets that defended her first message. She said that if sex is not real then same-sex attraction won't exist. Rowling wrote that if sex is not real then the reality of women worldwide is also not real.

Erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of women to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. Rowling also tweeted that it is not hate to speak the truth. She also tweeted that the idea of women like her, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feel a kinship because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, and hate trans people because they think that sex is real and has lived consequences is nonsense.

The writer ended her tweet by that she respects the right of transgender people to live however they want. She added that if transgender people will be discriminated against, she will be on their side. She also said that her life has been shaped by being a woman and that she believes that saying the truth should not be met with hate. Rowling and her representatives have not returned any request for a comment about this issue.

