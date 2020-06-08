In 2018, rapper Kanye West came out in support of President Donald Trump. His move shocked the entertainment industry because of the known prejudice of Trump against the black community.

MAGA member?

During George W. Bush's term, Kanye was one of his most vocal critics, as he claims that former President Bush did not care about black people. Fans were surprised that he declared support to a president that is even more controversial over the issue of race.

Kanye went on a Twitter rant and called President Trump his brother and fellow "dragon energy" wielder before he posted a photo of him wearing a MAGA hat.

A week after George Floyd's death, reports now claim that Kanye is not really a Trump supporter and that he only did it to help the black community of America.

According to Ace Showbiz, an entertainment blog named High Snobiety shared a post that said Kanye West had been wearing his Make America Great Again or MAGA hat so that he could help get black people out of jail.

The blog also claims that rapper GLC, who is an artist under West's music label G.O.O.D, said that Kanye has disposed his MAGA hats and just wore them in the past to make his way into Trump's circle and eventually convince him to pardon African Americans who are in jail due to minor crimes.

In a 2019 appearance on The Red Pill Podcast with Van Lathan, GLC said that Kanye gave him boxes of MAGA hats and that Kanye said he is never going to wear the hats again.

GLC also said that West followed up on the woman who was jailed in Florida, and he wanted to make sure she got out of jail. Kanye told GLC that they can't have a meeting with Trump if he won't wear the hat and that he was ready for people to hate him as long as he knows African Americans in jail will be freed.

The blog High Snobiety also stated that Kany is back to his old self and that he now intends to take the Black Lives Matter movement globally. The report was published days after the rapper was seen protesting against police brutality in Chicago. Kanye has not addressed the report just yet.

However, in May 2020, Kanye implied in his GQ interview that he would be voting for Trump in the coming November 2020 elections.

Kanye's support for Trump

West never talked about the reason why he chose to support Trump, but his wife, influencer, and reality-star Kim Kardashian West, explained in an interview in 2018 with Van Jones that the rapper is not political and he just happens to like Donald Trump's personality.

Kardashian-West acknowledges that Kanye's support for Trump may be confusing for the public since Trump's administration has been aligned to racism.

West praised Trump in his Twitter rant in January 2019 and then stated that he may run for president in 2024. However, it is still unclear if he is serious about seeking the nomination.

