Earlier this year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made the headlines after he suddenly disappeared from the public eye. Numerous speculations circulated over Kim's whereabouts later surfaced, including other bungling theories up to the extent that the hermit state leader died due to an atypical accident.

Recently, the New York Post reported that Kim Jong-un was seemed healthy as he appeared during a circular sit down with some of his aides. However, it was noted that the dictator practiced social distancing and kept at least six feet distance from other people during the meeting.

Based on some reports that were released by media agencies in April, they suggest that the North Korea leader was extremely ill after a surgery in his heart with headlines circulating that Kim was seriously ill, brain dead or still recovering from a major operation he underwent.

Given the secrecy of the hermit state under an authoritarian regime, such serious claims were most difficult to prove.

However, according to Daily Express, those claims were catapulted from speculations to almost truth when the leader failed to attend the birthday celebration of his grandfather on April 15 which is the most special event of the year as it marks the birth of the nation.

The sense of order was only stabilized when the office of the President in Seoul assured that no signs from North Korea had been recorded that indicates that the North Korean leader was seriously ill.

The disappearance of Kim under the Western radar is not the first time in history.

Ferocious reports were filed in 2014 after the leader had not been spotted for more than a month.

In the span of September 3 to October 14, Kim was not seen in any public places prompting call that something unusual had happened.

Read also: Kim Jong Un's Sister Told South Korea Border Protest to Stop or Negotiations Will End

Other people outside the hermit state even speculated that the leader had been overthrown in his position.

Closely after the 14th of October, the leader made his first appearance with an obvious weight loss while walking with a cane.

After the incident, the information spread that Kim is still recovering after his rumored ankle injury.

North Korea Threatens to Cut-off Communication Lines with the South.

South Korea became the first nation to gather information and relay it across the World.

The intelligence agency soon shared that a cyst from the ankle of his right was removed forced by a foreign doctor.

The identical scenario also happened in 2016, as the whole public attention was drawn to Kim after missing the ceremony at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, wherein other state officials attended.

After the circulation of the disappearance, Kim returned in spending time in public, and days later he continued to work as if nothing had happened to him.

The latest development shows that North Korea speeds up its opposition efforts to their outside world as they threaten to cut off all of their communication lines with the South.

Moreover, the North shared that this was only the first among the series of planned actions as they described South Korea as their enemy.

Initially set up to lessen the tension between the two countries in 2018, now, daily calls between the North and the South will cease starting Tuesday.



Related article: Kim Jong-Un Reappears: North Korea Wants New Policies for 'Nuclear War Deterrence'

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.