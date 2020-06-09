A two-foot-long cellphone charging cable was removed by doctors in India inside a man's urinary bladder.

Last week, a 30-year-old patient went to the doctors complaining of stomach pain and misled them into performing surgery on his stomach first.

Doctors surprised at what they uncovered

According to Daily Mail, Dr. Walliul Islam, Guwahati-based surgeon, posted on Facebook regarding a patient who has undergone an operation at an Assam hospital after he complained of experience severe stomach aches and claimed that he has accidentally ingested a headphone.

The patient was given a two-day course of laxatives before the doctors performed a small incision into his gastrointestinal tract to alleviate stomach pain.

Doctors found a 61cm lead and proceeded on performing an operation to remove it. On Sunday, at Guwahati hospital, North India a team of five medics performed the operation for about 45 minutes.

On Thursday, Islam wrote on his post that after 25 years of performing operations, he continues to be surprised and shocked by the different situations he encounters where both his surgical and intellectual skills are being challenged.

The feces of the patient was examined and an endoscopy was performed but the cellphone charging cable was initially not found.

Patient misleads doctors about charger's origin

In a report by CNN, on Islam's post, he wrote that he initially performed an operation upon the man but found nothing in his gastrointestinal tract, instead a mobile phone charging cable was discovered in the patient's urinary bladder. He added that everyone involved in the operation must have guessed where the entry point and route was. Islam noted that the cable entered through the patient's penile urethra and ended up in his urinary bladder.

The doctors who performed the operation believed that the charger cable was inserted for sexual gratification.

CTV News also reproted that an X-ray result confirmed that the charging cable was introduced through the penile urethra but the patient repeatedly insisted that he had it orally consumed.

As stated by Islam on his Facebook post, everything is possible here on Earth and he also shared the video of the actual operation on his Facebook page that showed the process of how they successfully removed the black cable along with it are photos of the extracted wire and the patient's X-ray.

In his post, Islam stated that they performed the operation successfully and that the patient is recovering.

The process of injecting a liquid or any object into the urethra is known as urethral sounding.

According to a study published in 2012 of a peer-reviewed urology journal in BJU International, urethral sounding practice is commonly used for medical purposes but has been correlated with accidents, erotic gratification, and psychological illnesses.

The study reported that with the given variable type of devices and technique used, recreational sounding bears the substantial risk of losing foreign body, UTI, health-care expenditures, and urethral stricture. Several patients may have self-injured themselves repeatedly with different foreign bodies to achieve satisfaction from repeated health-care experience, much to the inconvenience of their providers.

The study found that the risk of developing urinary tract infections (UTIs) and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is higher for patients with a recorded history of recreational urethral sounding.

