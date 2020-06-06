The man who filmed the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, told investigators that he heard the suspect Travis McMichael use racial slurs before shooting the victim.

Racist attack

William Bryan testified on June 4 at a preliminary hearing. The hearing lasted for 7 hours with the judge ruling all three defendants, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and the man who filmed the incident William Bryan, would stand trial on all charges.

The details of Arbery's death emerged during the nationwide protests over the killings of African Americans in the United States.

Richard Dial, a GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge testified on the court and said that Bryan heard Travis McMichael call Arbery the N-word after he shot him three times and left him on the street to bleed to death. The video shot by Bryan captured the Confederate flag sticker plastered on the toolbox of McMichael's truck.

On the cross-examination, Dial said that Bryan mentioned the slur in his GBI interview on May 13, but Bryan did not make the allegation during his May 11 interview.

But the agent stated that there were a lot of times that McMichael used racial slurs on his social media accounts and his messaging services. He also once message someone that he loves his job because there were no "n***er" anywhere.

Dial also stated that before the shooting of the victim, McMichael went on Instagram and wrote that it would be better of someone had blown off the head of the N-word. He did not say which McMichael he was referring to, and he was not asked further for the context of his statement.

The pursuit

According to the timeline prepared by Dial, Arbery was hit with a truck as he tried to escape the McMichaels. Travis and Gregory McMichael attempted to trap Arbery, he then turned and ran past Bryan who was in his truck recording the incident.

Bryan struck Arbery with the side of his truck. Bryan said that the reason why he struck Arbery is that he thought he was about to enter his truck. The investigators later found palm prints on the rear door of the truck. They also found cotton fibers near the truck's bed and a dent below the fibers, which suggests that he tried to hide from the McMichaels.

Kevin Gough, Bryan's attorney, said that Bryan was working on his porch and that he did not have any idea of what Travis and Gregory McMichaels were doing. However, Dial said that Bryan joined the chase when Travis and Gregory McMichaels shouted that Arbery was trying to escape.

The shooting

The McMichaels were arrested on May 7. Gregory McMichael said they chased Arbery because they thought he was breaking-in the houses in the neighborhood.

The father and son armed themselves and tried to head off the victim with Bryan's help. Bryan recorded the encounter with his phone.

The video shows how Travis McMichael shot Arbery after they struggle over the gun. Gregory McMichael draws a handgun but he did not shoot it. Blood was also seen on the back of Arbery's T-shirt under his left rib cage. He then stumbles and falls in the middle of the street and the McMichaels drove off. According to Atty. Merritt, The Justice Department has launched a hate crime investigation over the case.

