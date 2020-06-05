When a Utah mom gets home, she arrives to see the father and one of their children dead, but the 8-year old was injured seriously, shocking for her.

According to what the police said, the father died with his 10-year old son, but the 8-year old was injured. The mother brought him to the hospital but did not survive the ordeal, reported by Fox 13 Now.

The authorities have declared it a double murder-suicide as they saw the evidence on a Tuesday evening.

What happened?

According to the police, the natural father stayed at Sandra Ang's residence at Indigo Sky Way, close to Pentenwell Lane, near Daybreak. He was left watching over his two sons, aged 8 and 10 while their mom was away.

When the Utah mom got home from her job, she found one of her children, the 8-year old injured badly.

This is how the South Jordan Police department was summoned, by her to go to her residence.

Police arrived

The call was answered by Lieutenant Matt Pennington, with fellow officers who discover the bodies of father and son, possibly death by suicide, mentioned True Crime Daily.

The mother took the child to the hospital to save him, but alas it was too late and the 8-year old did not make it, much to the dismay of his distraught mother.

Police did not take everything at face value, especially the deaths of the father and son. Also, the natural father was just visiting and did not live there.

Lt. Pennington added some insights into the double murder case.

According to the Pennington, there is a record of calls from the address from November and October last year 2019. Soon after, the calls have stopped. He assumes that the couple has separated since then.

Also read: Stepmom Who Tortured, Starved Little Girl Attempts to Fool Court to be Freed From Jail

Mayor Dawn Ramsey of South Jordan went to see the bereaved woman to give her condolences as the Lady Mayor address everyone in the South Jordan community.

She asked the people to address domestic violence, and ask for help to avoid a repeat at the Pentenwell Lane residence.

The mayor said talk to someone you can trust and ask for help before it is too late.

She pooled everyone to assist the mother, who has lost her family in one afternoon. Later, the neighbor pitched in to raise funds.

Updates on the case

The children were found lifeless at the exact address at 4329 W. Pentenwell Ln.

South Jordan police identified the slain children, Seth Osborn, aged- 8, and Ezra Osborn, age- 10 with cause of death are gunshots, confirmed by KSL News Radio.

They suspect that they were shot by their father, Brian Osborn, aged 41, he shot himself after shooting the two boys.

When the police found the bodies, they found one child because the mother went to the hospital, but the child expired.

Police concluded that the father shot the two children when the mother left and shot himself last, explaining how they found the crime scene,

South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington, described the crime scene in chaos, reported by AP News.

Police said that the father was at home while the mom at work. Both spouses have been apart for several months, they have a history of domestic issues but not criminal.

Final statements are not yet released as of this writing since further investiation is still being conducted by the Utah police.

Related topic: Skeletal Remains of Girl Discovered in Feces-Filled Basement Along With Her Brother in Dismal Condition

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.