The police released a gruesome video of a homeless man being set on fire by a thug, while he sat in the pavement where he usually spend the night. The attack happened on New Year's Day.

The victim, identified as Thomas Smith was set ablaze by 53-year old David Weir who sought revenge by attempting to turn Weir into a human fireball.

According to The Sun, Weir said that he attacked Smith as payback after the 30-year-old victim tackled him during an altercation that happened a day before. He said that their initial encounter happened when he and his friend were waiting outside a McDonald's branch in Luton.

Meanwhile, Smith said that despite Weir's attempt to kill him, his beard has somehow saved his life during the horrible attack.

Amid the attack, Smith tried to remove his clothes in a rush in order to avoid getting serious burns and permanent damage to his body. Shoppers and children who witnessed the horrifying sight of the burning man immediately rushed to help Smith.

Read also: Vicious Knife Attack in School Leaves 37 Children Injured, 2 Staff Wounded

In the video, it was seen that Weir walked towards the pavement where Smith was unsuspectingly sitting on. He then stood over the victim and soaked Smith in petrol before bending over and starting the fire with the use of a lighter like burning a witch at a stake.

The fire then engulfed the victim who still managed to stand up and move a few steps while trying to pry off his burning clothing before he collapsed in the agony of the burning sensation.

While his victim was burning, Weir stood and watched him suffer before the police came and arrested the perpetrator.

Fiery Revenge

According to Metro, the attack was part of Weir's plot to avenge himself and a friend after Smith beat them and floored them when he thought he was being robbed by the pair. After the said altercation, the police said that they heard Weir tell Smith that he will be back.

Moreover, it was stated that Weir spent his New year trying to think of ways to get back at Smith which led him to buy petrol and placed it inside a Fairy Liquid Container which he used to drench Smith.

On June 4, Weir pleaded guilty to the charges of intentional grievous bodily harm. In addition, he also admitted to the allegations that he spit on the police officer during his arrest.

Smith believes Weir Intended to kill him

After the attack, it was reported that Smith sustained several burns in his fingers, wrists, and face. He was then brought to a doctor who specializes in burn treatment in a separate unit for a couple of days.

According to the case's prosecutors, Smith has been reluctant in appearing for follow up treatments and he is now unaware of the victim's condition, six months after the attack.

Meanwhile, when he was interviewed by the police, Smith said that the degree of aggression that was showed in the attack seemed like it was Weir's intention to kill him.

Related article: Adult Video Star Urged Man to Ingest Toad Venom for Ritual Causing His Death

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.