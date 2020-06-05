Nacho Vidal, 46 years old, and a Spanish porn star is currently under investigation under suspicion of manslaughter when he allegedly conducted a ritual that had a man ingest toad venom that resulted in his death.

Authorities detained the adult video actor last ween in the Valencia region in suspicion of having a hand in the death of Jose Luis Abad, a fashion photographer, as reported by Fox News.

Healing properties

A police state wrote that a proper operation began after the victim's death in the middle of a "mystic ritual" that was based on ingesting a bufo alvarius toad's venom.

Investigators that looked into the seemingly "cleansing" properties of the ritual found that the method posed a massive risk to a person's health, especially to people who are looking to cure their addictions.

The toad's venom secretes a substance called 5-MeO-DMT, which scientists found to cause psychedelic hallucinations when ingested, according to BBC. The toxin has been linked to similar effects of hallucinogens used in shamanic rituals.

Police investigations spanned 11 months and discovered that the ritual was believed to have given subjects with medical benefits. El Pais, a Spanish newspaper that Vidal was famous for being a supporter of the venom's advantages in his Youtube videos.

The ritual took place inside Vidal's residence in the southern city of Valencia in July 2018. The porn star's lawyer, Daniel Salvador, said that his client considered himself to be innocent, and he described the incident as unfortunate.

Reports revealed that Abad used a pipe to inhale the venom during the ritual inside Vidal's home. The adult video actor has his own website where he puts several sex-related products for sale, such as toys and massage oils.

According to The Guardian, two other suspects have been arrested along with Vidal for involvement with the case.

The man's death was not Vidal's first involvement with law enforcement as in 2012; he was part of 80 people who were taken into custody after the Spanish government cracked down on the Chinese mob. The perpetrators were suspected of tax evasion and money laundering.

Innocent claims

Salvador said that "Nacho is very upset by the death of this person, but he considers himself to be innocent." Adding that Vidal expressed his condolences and respect to Abad's family and that ingesting the venom was completely voluntary.

The venom that the toad secretes is a short-lasting hallucinogen that could last up to seven minutes. A European study observed that after one use, the substance produced sustained feelings of satisfaction and reduction of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

A single 50mg vaporized dose of the venom acts in as quick as one second to produce the hallucinogenic experiences which could last up to 90 minutes with an average of 20 minutes duration. Several subjects who were exposed to the venom claimed to have seen "God" as well as understand their place in the universe.

After the effects end, however, the subjects quickly return to their clearheaded self as if nothing happened in between.

