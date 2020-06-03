The fallout of the George Floyd protests may lead to a nation that could spiral into anarchy. Will this be the flashpoint for a declaration of Martial Law?

For starters, President Donald Trump cannot afford an out of control America. Yes, it has not happened but if everything gets worse, the declaration of martial law is hinted, reported by 9News.

The death of George Floyd, that was caused by a counterfeit $20 bill as Derek Chauvin kneel on his neck which cut of his air, has lead to an America reeling from events, with other countries signifying solidarity with US Protestors.

How did everything lead to this point?

When the looters and rioters transformed the simple protests into anarchy, property destroyed, and America set back, President Trump let things slide.

He now decided on Monday night, that enough is enough and it is about time to deploy the military and restore order to one week of violence and looting.

Now, the protestors are crying foul when their willfulness is about to be curtailed by order of the president.

In a statement to governors, Trump is asking to bring back law and order, or the military is stepping in, one move that makes liberals belch, according to CNBC.

President Trump's speech was examined, some even claim that martial law is afoot!

How will martial law be like for America, if the president decide on declaring it?

If some think that it is coming, then the causes are apparent and it is the looters and rioters prompting drastic action.

In his speech at the Rose Garden, Trump expressed displeasure and expected a better response or the military will take control, as fair warning.

The president said that states or cities failing to protect life and property, residence,will need a military solution not a civil one.

He added that sending of soldiers, military personnel, including police officers, to stop illegal and criminal activities that led to wanton destruction, added the BBC.

Should the state fail to control the looting and rioting, with violence that will invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807.

The Insurrection Act of 1807

When invoked by any president, it is legal to command the military to do anything necessary to bring back order.

Thomas Jefferson was the author of the law and made legal, during that period.

It has coverage of several sections that are guides for what to, and don't forget the first two that's important.

The first part is about federal aid, available to state governments that declares any request from the governor for aid. If needed the US President will send any troops for the request to suppress insurrections and rebellion, confirmed inews.

When the President deployed the military to quell the unrest is one example of that.

During 1992, the insurrection act got invoked during the riots in Los Angeles, when those who beat up Rodney King was acquitted.

That was when President George H.W. Bush was incumbent, and he did use the Insurrection Act before, when it got bad.

Changes were made in Hurricane Katrina's aftermath in 2006, for declaration in a natural disaster with some changes omitted when governors want to keep their control.

Several presidents did override governors in some instances, and during the civil rights era.

The George Floyd protests can cause the invoking of martial law, nullifies all law and rights, civilians are subject to military rules, basic freedoms are not applicable, and more like no need of warrants to search.

