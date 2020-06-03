Retired police captain, David Dorn, was fatally shot during looting in St. Louis. The 77-year-old former police were killed after he responded to an alarm at a pawnshop on May 27, according to the St. Louis Police Department.

Murder and looting

According to John Hayden, the police chief of St. Louis, they have made 25 arrests throughout the night for various charges. There were also 55 businesses that were vandalized and damaged.

One of the businesses that have been destroyed was defended by the retired captain David Dorn, who served the police force for 38 years. During the riot and looting, David Dorn was exercising law enforcement.

Chief Hayden was a fine captain who had been well-liked and that they looked up to him and see him as a role model. KTVI reported that Dorn had been killed on May 27 at around 2:30 a.m. He laid dying on the sidewalk just in front of the pawnshop that he provided security for in the past.

There is a reward offered by the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers for $10,000 for anyone who can give information and can help them arrest the suspect behind the shooting.

Brian Powell, Dorn's son, said that Dorn had been a father of five and is a grandfather to 10 children. He had also been passionate about helping young people and he believed that his father would have forgiven the person who committed the crime.

Powell told KTVI that Dorn loves to talk to the youth and mentor them. He also addressed the person who killed his father, he said that for the person who pulled the trigger, he wanted the person to step back and know the real reason that the protest is happening. It should be done in a positive manner and that looting and vandalizing should not be done.

Tributes for Dorn

The reflections of Powell were backed by the tweet of the Ethical Society of Police. The tweet read that Dorn was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. Dorn was the type of person that would have given his life to save other people.The Ethical Society of Police added that violence is not the answer.

President Donald Trump also paid tribute to the late captain. He tweeted that David Dorn is a great police captain from St. Louis and that he wanted to send his highest respect to the family. He also called out how he was shot and killed by despicable looters.

Trump said that police officers should be honored more than ever before. However, Trump's tweet received criticism.

Ava DuVernay, an award-winning filmmaker, tweeted that the public won't let Trump use Dorn for his political gain. She also added that she is hoping that the truth about Dorn's murder be brought to light and she wished that Dorn's name won't be dragged into Trump's "vicious, evil games."

David Dorn retried in 2007 from the St. Louis City Police Department. He because the police chief at Moline Acres. The investigation for his murder is still ongoing.

