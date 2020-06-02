Amidst the growing violence and chaos in the United States caused by protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, US President Donald Trump announced that if the riots are not controlled he is prepared to deploy the military to bring the US in order.

Due to Trump's statement, CNN reported that defense officials, even some in the Pentagon, have expressed their concern and discomfort on the announcement.

While peaceful protesters were teargassed in Lafayette Park only across the White House, Trump was giving an announcement from the Rose Garden threatening the to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act, if state and city leaders will not be able to control the protests and violence which continue to threaten properties and lives.

Invoking the Insurrection Act would allow the president to deploy military forces in order to suppress violent protests, civil unrest and disorder.

However, according to 9News, Pentagon officials are worried about the possibility that Trump may use the military. It was also stated that the said officials have responded to Trump's statement by presenting a strong case which explains why the situation still does not need the deployment of troops on US soil unless the state officials can give an argument that such action is necessary.

In a statement by one defense official, he implied that there are laws which forbid the use of military force to take on law enforcement responsibilities inside the country.

Is a military response the answer?

According to Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, the people of the US should not accept and simply get used to uniformed military personnel placed in positions where they need to secure people inside the country.

In a report by Roll Call, Georgia National Guard's Adjutant General also said on Sunday that despite the fact that they in the army would be honored to do so, the move would mean that it is already time America improved as a country.

Moreover, Carden also stated that that in more than three decades of serving the military being on a mission to reinforce local authority and civil order is not on the bottom of his list. He also spoke of a time when he had to do so in Georgia because the circumstances needed them to take action. He did also acknowledge that during that time the presence of a National Guard did have a calming effect.

In addition, another defense official also stated that steps are supposed to be taken before enforcing the military to take charge in a manner of an escalation ladder. He also added that such things can be taken from the local, state, and up to the federal scale but the use of active military forces should be the last resort.

In light of this, Mark Esper, the country's defense secretary stated that as of the moment, more than 17,000 National Guard have been deployed in 29 of the states and also the District of Columbia. He also noted that this plus the 45,000 who have been aiding in efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed the number that was deployed during the Hurricane Katrina devastation in 2005.

