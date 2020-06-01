A woman from Colorado was arrested by authorities on May 27 after she allegedly drove off a steep embankment with a 5-year-old child still inside the car. The 28-year-old woman is now charged with attempted murder

Attempted suicide?

The deputies from the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 dispatch call about an accident that involved a car that had veered off the road and crashed on a steep embankment in Salida.

The paramedics and the authorities immediately rushed to the scene and they found the car down the embankment with the woman and the child still inside. The woman was later identified as Phuong Nu Hoang Dong Nguyen from Chaffee County.

When the authorities checked the car, the only one there was a 5-year-old child. Both the woman and child were rushed to a local hospital to treat the minor injuries that they suffered.

Nguyen was then taken into police custody by Chaffee County Sheriff personnel and transported to the Chaffee County Detention Facility. She was charged with Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, a Class 2 Felony.

The child was given to a guardian. It is still not clear what Nguyen's connection to the child is. Nguyen has not yet entered a plea and it is still not known if she was able to speak to an attorney. She is still at the Chaffee County Jail.

Similar incident

In February, a mother from Florida was arrested for allegedly trying to kill her own children, including her 6-month-old baby.

The suspect, Ailenys Carmenate, was arrested by the authorities. She is facing charges of battery, child abuse, and premeditated attempted murder after she tried to strangle the baby, her 12-year-old son and her 9-year-old daughter, according to WSVN-TV.

Police said that the 31-year-old woman was in the room of her 12-year-old child when she forced her elbow against the neck of the baby. The girl tried to help the baby and she tried to fight off her mother.

Carmenate's boyfriend was able to barge in the room and rescue the infant after the boy opened the bedroom door. The boyfriend was holding the baby when he and the two other children tried to flee the house, that was when the suspect tried to choke the 12-year-old and the 9-year-old, according to WSVN.

The baby suffered a head injury and had marks on her neck, the other girl had marks on her neck too. Carmenate has been jailed without bond.

In January, a mother from Arizona killed her three children by smothering them. The suspect, Rachel Henry, was arrested for killing her 7-month-old daughter, her 1-year-old daughter, and her 3-year-old son. The authorities found the dead bodies of all three children inside their home.

Someone called 911 after hearing the commotion coming from the house. The 22-year-old suspect admitted to smothering her children, starting with the 1-year-old, then she killed the 3-year-old as she covered his nose and mouth and lastly the 7-month-old after feeding her and putting her to sleep.

Henry is now facing three counts of first-degree murder, she did not enter a plea and she does not have an attorney. The judge set her bond to $3 million.

