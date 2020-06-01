On the night of May 30, the social media app Twitter was flooded with retweets after infamous hacker Anonymous successfully disabled the website of the Minneapolis Police Department in retaliation for the murder of George Floyd.

According to multiple user reports, the Minneapolis PD site and the parent City of Minneapolis site were inaccessible.

Exposing the administration

By May 31, both sites were still experiencing access problems and requiring visitors to enter captchas to verify that they are not robots hosted by internet security firm Cloudflare.

On May 28, a Facebook page that is said to be affiliated with Anonymous posted a video warning the Minneapolis PD that it will be exposing their crimes to the world and that the brutal killing of George Floyd is just the tip of the iceberg in a long list of high-profile cases of wrongful deaths at the hands of police officers.

Days after, the Minneapolis municipal sites were disrupted. The video of Anonymous quickly went viral and has been viewed over 2 million times.

The video features a figure wearing a Guy Fawkes mask from the movie V for Vendetta and the voiceover has been electronically altered. After years of being silent, Anonymous has suddenly dropped numerous accusations and stated that they will be more expressive.

Also Read: George Floyd Autopsy: Family Rejects Findings by Medical Examiners, Will Seek Private Autopsy

George Floyd's murder and the racism and police brutality towards the black community are not the only ones that Anonymous has addressed, the hack also called out President Donald Trump and his connection to the killing of Jeffery Epstein.

Other accusations

Anonymous has released a document named Jeffery Epstein's Little Black Book after he tweeted President Donald Trump was the one who ordered for Epstein to be assassinated before he got the chance to expose him and his connection to an underground sex ring.

The leaked document also showed the names of other celebrities namely Naomi Campbell, Ivanka Trump, Prince Andrew, Phil Collins, and Tony Blair. They also posted pictures of Trump and Epstein together at a party.

The documents also showed a complaint filed by a woman against Trump and Epstein. She stated that they raped her when she was only 13 years old. She shared the link to the document and Anonymous posted the receipts on Twitter along with the caption "You had Jeffery Epstein killed to cover up your history of child trafficking and rape."

The tweets of Anonymous and the receipts posted caused an uproar online, aside from the ongoing protest against racism and police brutality.

Photos of Naomi Campbell with Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, also made rounds in the app. None of the people in the document has made any statement and Campbell disabled the comment section of her latest Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Netflix released a docuseries on Jeffery Epstein titled "Jeffery Epstein: Filthy Rich." The four-part docuseries recounts the crimes of Epstein against young women and it will also talk about the international sex trafficking ring that he and other men in power ran for years. The docuseries was released on May 27, 2020.

Related Article: Trump Calls George Floyd Protesters as "Thugs," Saying That Looting Will Lead to Shooting

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.