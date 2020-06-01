Violence in Los Angeles is on its fourth day in which the mayor has imposed a citywide curfew and the national guard is getting summoned after violent clashes with police officers. Protesters also ransacked stores during the protest.

According to APNews, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti requested that Gov. Gavin Newsom send in 500 to 700 national guard members to help the 10,000 man the LA Police Department.

Garcetti added that soldiers are for the support of the local effort to maintain peace and order to an already deteriorated condition with looting and violence.

All over the city, firemen were dealing with multiple fires that razed businesses, hardest hit was the Grove, with protestors clashing with police and injuring one officer, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

With an 8 PM curfew in effect, the police moved in to drive them off the streets with no more rampage like what happened on Friday night that resulted in 500 arrests.

Leaders in the community decried all the violence that followed the death of George Floyd when a police officer put a knee on his neck that killed him.

A Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said that she experienced race riots in 1965 and 1992. Each one caused by the maltreatment of a black man, but LA went back to normal.

Janice Hahn added that standing together against these deaths, caused by policemen and she pleaded that any ransacking or damage to the city should be avoided.

Along with LA protest actions, there was in California, or San Diego to San Francisco.

Areas that were looted by protestors were in San Francisco's iconic Union Square, where looters stole expensive luxury items from Coach, and other expensive luxury brands. Police fired tear gas to send the rioters running.

On Sunday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed imposed a curfew, from 8 pm to 5 am on Monday. She requested the governor to have the national guard on ready status.

In a tweet, Francisco Mayor London Breed made her point clear and aired her objection to violence and vandalism.

Another official, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that he knew why the protestors were amuck at police, although warned that any attempt to cause harm will not be tolerated, confirmed by the Daily Democrat.

Oakland was another place with excessive violence on Friday night, with 13 police injured when they tried to control the crowd. Rioters forced the police to fire tear gas into them.

In another city, Emeryville that is east of San Francisco, it was looted by rioters who acted no better than criminals. Because of that, the city closed early on Saturday.

Mayor Christian Patz, said that people were frustrated, their actions need to be within the limits of the law, and it applied to all.

