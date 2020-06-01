A 13-year-old boy in California became the youngest college graduate earning four associate degrees and a remarkable GPA of perfect 4.0

Jack Rico, a child prodigy, plans to study at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas as a full scholar.

Young Jack achieved four degrees at Fullerton College in Southern California over the course of two years and has made history for being the youngest graduate of the said school.

According to Daily Mail, out of the 21,000 students, Jack was the youngest and became popular on the campus.

On a report, Jack said that he has been treated just like any other student and he uttered the people in their school are nice since he has made some friends along his journey.

Jack's journey as a young student

Jack articulated that he had a fun and interesting experience in school and at first he did not know what he was looking into.

Moreover, Jack admitted that studying was both challenging and stressful but he was determined to continue and push on.

In an interview, Jack admitted that he still could not believe he was able to achieve something extraordinary and he never thought at first that he could do such a thing.

The Orange County Register reported that Jack's initial goal was to finish an associate's degree but landed taking classes in four subjects including arts and human expression, history, social behavior and self-development, and social science.

Due to the pandemic crisis, Jack's first official graduation was canceled which made his family hold a drive-by parade outside their front door for him.

Jack said that he was disappointed and sad at the same time since he never had graduation.

Read also: 14-Year-Old Girl from Iran Murdered by Own Father, Sparking Outrage in the Country

He is planning to take up history at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and pursue a bachelor's degree in the said course.

Jack claimed he has been interested in history since it is the story of where people come from.

He is expecting hi classes to start by next month and initially, he will be taught from home.

As stated by Jack, he is only 13 and does not want to rush things. He is still in the process of figuring things out and for the time being, he wants to focus on learning and it is something that he loves to do.

Eventually, Jack's entire family plans to move to Las Vegas from their home in Whittier near Los Angeles and for three days in a week stay in a hotel as Jack will attend his classes in person, which will be the scenario for the first three days of each week.

Jack's older sister, who is 15 years old and is also home-schooled, will come along with their family in Las Vegas.

University to welcome the child prodigy

In a report by News Break, Tony Allen, the UNLV spokesman, said that despite Jack's young age the university will do everything to make him feel at home.

According to Allen, Jack is a remarkable young man and a bright future is ahead of him. The entire university is moved by his choice of continuing his academic journey in UNLV. Allen added that UNLV has a history of Rebels making their dreams turn into reality and they look forward to welcoming Jack and his family.

Although Jack will be majoring in history, he plans to study a variety of other subjects.

Ru Andrade, the mother of Jack, said that his son is not a genius. She added that Jack works very hard and that he loves information and learning.

According to Andrade, Jack acts as a really 13-year-old boy when it comes to playing that he will finish his work as fast as he can just to play his video games. She added that Jack came to outsmart and that he was like an old soul.

Jack, was home-schooled which gave him enough time to learn and be creative.



Related article: Chinese Grad Students With Ties to Military Schools Face Expulsion as US Cancel Visas

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.