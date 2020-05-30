A CNN TV crew involving a reporter, who was broadcasting the turmoil in Minneapolis George Floyd was murdered, were seized and detained by Minnesota police while the crew was filming live.

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested while a live broadcast was simultaneously transpiring on protests prior to the halt as Minnesota State Patrol arrived to go after a demonstrator.

The Black Lives Matter group from Houston organized the event and images were provided by CNN affiliate KTRK. It displayed hundreds of Houstonians striding between Discovery Green and City Hall to appealed for justice for Floyd and oppose police savagery.

Black correspondent Jimenez and 2 others from the CNN crew were live when police officials in massive gear began seizing them. Jimenez and his crew distinguished themselves and displayed their press credentials. The entire scenario was filmed on video and they were later freed.

The black newsman had just narrated a demonstrator being taken into custody when he was surrounded by around half a dozen white policemen.

According to USA Today, Jimenez remarked to a row of policemen prior to an officer coming up behind the reporter with handcuffs, "We are live on the air at the moment. This is the four of us, we are one team. Just put us back where you want us, just let us know. Wherever you want us, just let us know."

Jimenez added, "Wherever you'd want us, we will go. We were just getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection. Let us know and we've got you."

"We told you before that we are with CNN," the cameraman said. They presented their CNN identification card.

The black CNN employee was seized by the police. A white reporter on the field was not arrested.

CNN Communications tweeted the crew specified themselves and touted the incident as a "clear violation of their First Amendment rights."

Minnesota governor Tim Waltz was apologetic to CNN president Jeff Zucker for what transpired, as reported by CNN. Waltz stated that Jimenez had his right to be there and begged for pardon.

The police indicated that the CNN crew was seized for not relocating to a different location.

CNN anchors were dumbfounded at the episode. They expressed that they failed to comprehend the reason behind their colleague's arrest.

The reporting team apparently had been vacating the area where they were earlier been directed, the anchors affirmed, according to Newsweek.

The police officer who informed Jimenez that he is under arrest did not provide feedback when the reporter asked his reason. He simply led him away, binding his hands behind his back.

Jimenez narrated the experience that the police were quite cordial after the incident. He then asked them where he may locate while reporting on the protests in the future.

The white reporter, Josh Campbell, was reportedly near Jimenez during the incident. The police were reportedly polite towards him when they questioned the name of his outlet and they responded, "Ok, you're good."

