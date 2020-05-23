Back in the "old normal," giving birth to quadruplets is a rarity. A woman from Texas achieved this during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First-time parents Jenny and Chris Marr, both 35, were surprised that they are expecting four identical babies in November. They initially thought that they were scheduled to deliver only triplets in March. A follow-up appointment later, they were informed that they were expecting 4 to arrive.

Chris said the tech doing the initial scan gave him a funny look. "We were like, 'Oh, what's going on now?' We got worried again. She said, 'I'm not supposed to say this, but y'all got four babies.'"

Her birth plan and pregnancy could not get more complex in the midst of a pandemic.

The odds of giving birth to identical quadruplets are minuscule and are surmised to be around 1 in 15 million.

The married couple welcomed their 4 adorable sons to the world on 15th March, telling "Good Morning America" that they were "absolutely floored" by the arrival of the quadruplets.

The safe delivery during the novel coronavirus outbreak was dubbed a "miracle" by doctors.

Jenny Marr went into labor at a state of 28.5 weeks-pregnant during the lockdown.

The labor took place at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. Hospitals were implementing remarkably rigid policies on their visitors.

After giving birth to the children in March, the pair has finally been able to take their newborns home. The babies had to spend ten weeks in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (ICU), then almost a month in the facility's Special Care Nursery as they were premature by several weeks.

Jenny and Chris, from Dallas, Texas, neither had a history of multiple births in the family nor had been raised with siblings.

Also Read: Jeffree Star Earns Backlash for 'Cremated' Palette Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Jenny is the only woman amid the global coronavirus crisis to have had identical quadruplets. Therefore, she was said to have become an overnight supermom.

Chris joked that he will not return to the doctor because there might be five babies to be expected next time.

The new mother said they were all born in 3 minutes which is why they call them our baby birds because they resemble baby birds.

The 4 boys born prematurely were Harrison, Hudson, Hardy, and Henry.

Three of the quadruplets required oxygen after the labor via C-section. All were underweight, with the oldest Harrison weighing 2 pounds 6 ounces/ The next son, Hardy, weighed 2 pounds 10 ounces.

The efforts of the hospital staff were lauded in Facebook post wherein Jenny said that they had the most amazing nurses and doctors during their NiCU and Special Care stay.

Jenny added that their family made friendships that will endure for a long time. She described the motherhood during the coronavirus lockdown as quite an experience.

Jenny did not take fertility medications.

"It sounds horrible to say, but I don't know if it was necessarily tears of joy. We were completely overwhelmed and, frankly, terrified," said Chris.

Related Article: Woman Tests Positive for Coronavirus 8 Times, Currently on Her 10th Test

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.