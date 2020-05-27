Amid the continuous progressive movements in Hong Kong calling for independence from the rule of mainland China, the Chinese armed forces threatened anyone or any acts that back Hong Kong's calls.

According to Newsweek, on Tuesday, People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison commander, Major General Chen Daoxiang said that the national security law of Hong Kong which is currently being drafted has the full support of his troops. The draft is currently the topic of the debate amid the National People's Congress' thrid session in Beijing.

The said bill discusses provisions which were designed to enhance the security apparatus of Hong Kong.

Moreover, Chen added that the decision that will be made will aid in mitigating any attempt to imperil national security. He also added that it will help punish anyone who tries to interfere with China's attempts to safeguard their territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In addition, Daily Mail also reported that Chen stated that full implementation of the "one country, two systems" will be imposed by the garrison personnel. "One country, two systems" is a ruling framework that has been in effect since the United Kingdom handover in 1999.

Bill raises concerns from the international community

However, many have criticized the said bill both from abroad and in Hong Kong. The said critics have expressed their skepticism and disapproval on the law saying that the law is only a plot to further tighten Beijing's hold on the financial and cultural powerhouse.

On Saturday, several countries including Australia, Canada, and the UK signed a joint statement that expressed their deep concern about the bill.

Moreover, during a press briefing on Tuesday, Kayleigh McEnany, the White House's press secretary also echoed President Donald Trump's displease over the efforts of China. She also added that Trump is finding it hard to see how the semi-autonomous city could remain as a financial hub when the takeover from China happens.

Aside from Trump, Mike Pompeo the US's Secretary of State also expressed his disapproval and contradiction on Beijing's proposed law. He cautioned that the said law could be a death sentence to the autonomy that the Chinese government has previously pledged to Hong Kong under an agreement that was filed in the United Nations known as the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

After Months-long of demonstrations and protests have occurred in Hong Kong due to the proposed legislation for the extradition of Hong Kong law offenders to mainland China but were only put on pause due to COVID-19, Time reported that large protests again began after the bill was announced.

The US has also expressed its active support for the protesters and has become another hurdle in the already strained relationship between China and the US. However, Trump's administration has still cautioned on applying further measures in case the law is adopted in Hong Kong. Moreover, the national security adviser of the White House, Robert O'Brien stated that China could face potential sanctions if the law is pushed through.

