Amid the multitude of tweets by the US president, Twitter has placed face-check warnings on some of Trump's posts.

Twitter added a warning phrase to two tweets posted by Trump on Tuesday which accused mail-in ballots of being "fraudulent" and claiming that mailboxes will be robbed.

Now, however, there will be a link below the tweets that reads: "Get the facts about mail-in ballots" which when clicked, redirects to a Twitter "moments" page that contains fact checks and news stories about the unproven claims.

According to the Associated Press, the US president has simple-mindedly gone through the social media platform's half-baked attempts to implement its rules and regulations to maintain civilized and healthy conversations.

Trump occasionally magnifies misinformation along with other negative remarks and actions that he uses to assault private citizens and public figures alike which are all against Twitter's official rules.

Twitter wrote in a statement that the president's vote-by-mail tweets may contain misleading information regarding voting processes and that they have labelled the posts to provide additional context.

The issues come along when Trump, along with Twitter, coming under fire from the husband of an intern that accidentally died nearly two decades ago. The US president has been expressing his thoughts on Twitter that Joe Scarborough, a fierce Trump critic, is responsible for the woman's alleged "murder."

The social media giant has issued a formal apology, but so far no action has been done regarding the American president's apparent disregard of respect for the dead.

The move by Twitter, however, is seen by Trump as an effort that stifles free speech, as reported by NewsWeek.

Free speech?

"There is no way (zero!) that mail-in ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent," Trump wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. He also added that the mailboxes are guaranteed to be robbed and that ballots will be forged and be tampered with.

The president also said that professionals would be telling people how and who to vote for, stating that this coming election will be rigged.

Twitter's tag of the president's tweets will contain additional information that states there is no supportive evidence of the claim that links mail-in ballots to voter fraud. And that the state of California will only distribute the ballots to voters that are registered.

It also reassures that the process of mail-ballots is already being used in several other states, some of which have Republican governors.

Twitter's policies state that sharing "false or misleading information intended to intimidate or dissuade people from participating in an election or other civic process" types of posts is prohibited.

Another example of tweets by the president that spread misinformation are the ones regarding Joe Scarborough, which accuses the former California governor of allegedly killing an intern nearly two decades ago.

Timothy J. Klausutis, the husband of the deceased woman, wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey last week that said: "My request is simple: Please delete these tweets."

The baseless accusations by Trump were debunked as medical officials ruled the woman's death as an accident after fainting due to a heart condition and hitting her head on a desk.

