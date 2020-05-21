By uncanny luck, scientists might have spied the birth of a new planet that was seen for the first time by human eyes, thanks to the assistance of technology.

Astronomers cannot believe that humankind will witness one of the most amazing processes of the cosmos.

Such evidence will resolve all the speculative theories on how planets are formed, and gaining such evidence is relevant to human understanding of universal processes.

In the universe where planets mostly are seen as they are, a baby planet is a rarity to be captured by any of the devices used to scour the universe.

Where the discovery was made

The discovery of this astronomical wonder was detected by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESOVLT) which facilitated the image of the phenomenon. What was seen is the most exotic event that harkened the birth of a new planet.

ESOVLT captured images of plasma and dust in the form of a swirling disc, later on, the elements in the disc will become the basis of a new world. Astronomers described what is seen as a spiralling form that was twisting and turning to create the solid or gaseous forms, which was present in the formation of planets from the birth pangs to a planet formed.

Anthony Boccaletti, who is part of the project, said that many exoplanets were identified so far, but how they are made or formed is a total mystery.

Scientists know a bit of how planets are formed, but the process is mostly based on educated assumptions. Finding an exoplanet getting made is a bonus for astrophysicists too.

What is known by current science

From what is known how planets are formed in the universe, several processes govern how they are made. One of the places where planets are formed is where there are younger stars, the sun was like that eons ago when the solar system arose.

Stars in the earliest stages are proto-stars that have dust discs swirling around them, as they spin around, planet formation begins.

Materials from the swirling disc start to form and become wells of gravity, that pulls in materials to form solid or gaseous forms. A planet's composition will depend on what elements exist in the dust disc.

Cold gas with dust will then coalesce into a dust ball, as eons progress it will change. It was stressed there are specific conditions that are important to consider in planet-forming.

One of those factors is looking for proto-stat systems that are at the earliest stages when planet a forming or preforming according to him.

Meet the new members of the cosmos

The stellar body called 'AB Aurigae' is 520 light-years away and this star has arm spirals that have gas and dust swirling so fast. Astronomers are sure these are birthing grounds have proto-planets forming in the dust and plasma.

Fortunately, this phenomenon is seen from this part of the cosmos. Locked around the stars orbit is the proto-planet as it moves in a contour of a spiral arm, with swirl and turbulence giving a hit of a new world.

It might be eons or shorter if scientists ever get to see a new planet, but this gives humans the chance to witness it firsthand.

