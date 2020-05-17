A scientific study challenged the claims of China, that the coronavirus pandemic emerged from a wild animal market in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December.

Analysis of COVID-19 done by special biologists suggested that the available data pointed to the possibility that the virus was brought into the Huanan Seafood Market by a human host who is already carrying COVID-19.

They also emphasized that they were shocked to find the virus was 'already pre-adapted to human transmission, unlike the other coronavirus which evolved quickly as it spread across the world in a previous epidemic.

The ferocious claims followed as Beijing contradicts global efforts to establish the source of the virus. The revelation will fuel concerns over the Communist regime's cloak since the disease arose late last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Molecular biologist, Alina Chan and evolutionary biologist, Shing Zhan shared that the new research has clear findings as the publicly available genetic information do not point to cross-species transmission of the virus at the market.

The study of Chan and Zhan also insists all routes for zoonotic transmission, in this case from bats, must be studied as the paper emphasizes the consideration of the possibility that a non-genetically engineered precursor could have adapted to humans while being examined in a laboratory.

The revelations added to the rising call for an international investigation into the emergence.

Even Commons' Foreign Affairs Select Committee member, Tory MP Bob Seely stated that they need to get to the bottom of many COVID-19 related things specifically where the virus began, why the initial relayed information implies that there was no human transmission and what was the role of the Chinese Communist Party.

Health authorities from Beijing have repeatedly insisted that the virus did not leak from a laboratory but they were almost certain that it was transmitted to humans from an animal in the wet market. They also stressed that it would only take a matter of time before they will be able to identify the species that linked the transmission from bats to humans.

The World Health Organization (WHO), also supported China's claims, saying that evidence available highly points to the outbreak being associated with exposures in Huanan Seafood Market.

However, the latest study with SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, says that the new strain of the virus has remained very stable instead of adapting to humans rapidly. According to the team, the genetic examination on the samples containing the virus taken from the Huanan Seafood Market and other patients was identical by 99.9%. They explained that this might mean that the virus was imported to the wet market by a human, thus the reason why it has not evolved since then.

According to the authors of the paper, they found no evidence that cross-species transmission occurred in the market. The paper was authored by scientists from Broad Insitute, which is affiliated to MIT and Harvard, Chan and Ben Deverman; and Zhan who hailed from the University of British Columbia.

