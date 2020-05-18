According to the Pentagon, the US will have losses in a war with China, and Taiwan will be lost with Guam military bases put at greater risks in such a scenario.

War game conducted by the Pentagon have exposed fears of weak spots in the US offensive and defence, that might be bypassed by China in the offensive, with the US having irreconcilable defeat as per the sources.

All these losses in the analysis will be expected, as the Pentagon will run simulations of the 2020 China military report that will be ready this summer.

This alarming situation grew out of the tension between the US and China, that is the row caused by Beijing's duplicitous actions in the COVID-19 Pandemic and the nudging towards a serious stand-off that is brought about by lies throughout the coronavirus crisis.

These simulations by US defense sources were revealed to The Times, this scenario was run in the hypothetical year 2030. In this scenario, China will have attack subs, aircraft carriers, also destroyers that will defeat the US in battle.

One concern is the danger of US bases in the Indo-Pacific Command region, getting overrun in 2030. The greatest threat faced by these theatres of war is China's increased production of medium-range ballistic missiles that will be a serious challenge to US Navy forces.

Analysis of these scenarios will put Guam, that has three bases in the direct middle of a conflict, based on the simulated games.

Sources in the US defense confirmed to The Times, such weapons as long-range anti-ship ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles that can knock out US carriers farther.

Inputs about such conflicts and warnings

One expert, Bonnie Glaser said this about the projections shared by concerned government agencies. He told The Times it will be Taiwan in the middle, as the US-China dukes it out over tensions, to trigger a nuclear war.

The nation of Taiwan has been in the power struggle of both nations, politically and militarily that can have a volatile result.

One of the biggest issues is the Communist Party in China wants to rule Taiwan as their own but Taiwan is an independent state that stands against mainland China's ambition.

A 'One China' policy is strived by Chinese President Xi Jinping declaring that Taiwan should be ruled by the CCP in 2050, even cajoling the leaders of Taiwan to accept Beijing as its main government to be able to join WHO.

Beijing has been claiming territory in the south or east china seas, harassing ship all over the place and placing installations to ward off other fleets in disputed areas, as theirs.

US Navy forces are conducting operations to show China it is the best navy and stand off the Chinese Navy. Beijing is most angered by the sales of US arms to Taiwan because the CCP sees it as an affront.

Glaser then said every scenario showed a crushing of US forces in 2030, per all simulations run. Overall, Taiwan is the flashpoint to future hostilities, even a nuclear exchange between the two nations.

In America, the Pentagon, state department with the White House, agree that the Chinese threat looms because of past administrations in the US, and a resurgence to take down China is needed.

The present administration according to the regional commander Admiral Philip Davidson, when he said the Pentagon is changing approach to stop that from happening.

A threat of the US losing to China even in a scenario is unacceptable, moves are on to add and rearm the US war machine to protect America and allies against all threats.

