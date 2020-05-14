North Korea is subject to a strict international sanctions regime because the country refuses to abandon its nuclear weapons program. But Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un was able to export 27 tons of fake eyelashes, eyebrows, and beards to France and Belgium, allowing him to rake in thousands of dollars.

Ongoing scheme

The scheme that Kim Jong Un is said to be doing works by stamping "Made in China" on all illegal merchandise before they are moved to China and eventually to Europe. According to reports, the dictator was also able to smuggle out more than 1,000 accordions, which is said to be his favorite musical instrument.

Kim Jong Un also uses smuggling channels to import luxury items for himself. An analysis of Chinese customs data shows that Kim was able to ship in as much as 74,047 liters of wine from South Africa, Germany, Italy, and France.

The North Korean leader's health has been the subject of speculation in the past few weeks and there were even rumors that he had died after a complicated surgery. Kim reappeared for the first time in 20 days last week, showing that he is in a much better condition.

Declining health

Kim Jong Un's health has been a concern for his allies, he is known for his excessive smoking, eating, and drinking. His unhealthy lifestyle is the reason behind his added pounds over the years. According to the people who work closely with him, Kim spends £100,000 every year just on alcohol and he imports them from Russia. He loves vodka, wine, champagne, and cognac.

Kenji Fujimoto, the personal chef to Kim Jong Il, talked about the luxurious and excessive dining habits of Kim Jong Un. Fujimoto was Kim Jong Il's personal sushi chef and he claims that he was Kim Jong Un's friend during their childhood and teenage years, as they usually play together.

According to Fujimoto, Kim Jong-Un loves the same cut of sushi that his father likes. He also told Daily Mail that he used to make sushi for Kim Jong Il at least once a week and Kim Jong Un would always join his father. Fujimoto revealed that Kim drinks two bottles of Cristal champagne in just one sitting.

The famous champagne was made in 1876 and it is one of the most expensive champagne brands. A bottle of Cristal costs around £80, with some larger formats going for more than £8,000. The cook added that he once saw Kim drink 10 bottles of Bordeaux during a meal.

Kim Jong Un stands around 5 feet and 7 inches, yet he weighs around 290 lbs, classifying him as severely obese according to NHS's BMI calculator. Due to his excessive weight, Kim's health has been impacted and he is thought to suffer from diabetes, gout, and heart disease.

In April, the North Korean dictator went missing for 20 days, leading to speculations that he had died during a complicated surgery. On April 26, his train was spotted near the luxury resort that he loves to go to, sparking rumors that he's alive and recovering. On May 1, he finally resurfaced, ending all the talks about him being dead.

