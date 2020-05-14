A woman from Illinois was found dead in her home in Ingleside, Lake County, suburban Chicago. According to a local coroner's office, the victim was mauled to death by a French bulldog that she recently adopted.

Vicious dog attack

Fox Lake Police Chief Jimmy Lee said that the police arrive at the victim's home on May 9 and they found the 52-year-old woman, Lisa Urso, dead. Her mutilated body was discovered on the back porch. The police said that her new pet attacked Urso while she was still inside her home but she escaped to the back porch before she died.

The French bulldog that she adopted was bred to fight and the dog fatally mauled Urso. Her body had multiple bite wounds and scratches. According to Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper, the attack was vicious and they were surprised that it happened with a smaller dog breed. He added that people often forget how animals can be powerful and bulldog especially has a lot of jaw strength.

Cooper said that Urso was not the only victim of the dog, the dog also attacked the victim's boyfriend. Urso had two other dogs, including a second French bulldog who was found with some blood on it. The investigation of this matter is still ongoing.

Similar incident

In October 2019, surveillance footage showed a man and a woman walking with a 5-year-old girl outside a church in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The dog can be seen running from the road into the parking lot before latching onto the child's left arm.

Three adults immediately jumped in to help get the dog off the child, who later sustained moderate puncture wounds to her left bicep and forearm. The little girl was given immediate medical attention. The owner of the dog was arrested and charged with unlawful ownership of a dangerous animal. The dog was euthanized after the attack.

U.S dog bite fatalities

From 2010 to 2018, there have been more than 250 dog attacks in the United States and it has resulted in more than 100 deaths, with half of them being children. Every year, there are more than 30 cases of vicious dog attacks are recorded, and more than 15 children die of dog attacks.

This raises the question about which dog breed is the most dangerous. In the mid-1990s, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC conducted a broad analysis of dog breeds that were involved in fatal attacks in America between 1970 and 1996.

Over that recorded period, the Pit Bull was identified as the breed of dog that was involved in 60 incidents, followed by Rottweiler in 29 incidents and the German Shepherd in 19 incidents.

In recent years, from 2005 to 2018, it shows that the Pit Bull is still responsible for the most vicious dog attacks in America, killing 284 people over the 13-year-period. The second most dangerous breed is the Rottweiler with 45 fatal attacks recorded and the third is the German Shepherd with 20 fatal attacks.

