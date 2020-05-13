Cleaning your home or office can be tiring and it is also time-consuming. Good thing robot vacuum cleaners are now available to make cleaning faster and easier.

A robotic vacuum cleaner is straight out of a fantasy as it does all your cleaning and vacuuming. With the sophistication of today's robot vacuums, which are packed with smart features, electronic eyes, smart sensors, and even lasers that offer enhanced computing and cleaning power, a dust-free environment is just within your reach.

With that being said, here are some of the best robot vacuum cleaners that you can purchase:

The iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpets. It has dual multi-surface brushes that work together to grab dust, dirt, and large debris. It has an auto-adjust cleaning head that automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors.

The iRobot Roomba 614 has patented dirt detect sensors alert that allow it to work harder on concentrated areas for dirt, such as high traffic zones of your home. It has a full suite of sensors that intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors. It has an edge sweeping brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edge and corners. It can run for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

The Eufy RoboVac 11S has BoostIQ technology that automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean. It features quiet clean, which vacuums for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume that is no louder than an operating microwave. The premium features are anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, the infrared-sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. It automatically recharges so it is always ready to clean.

The Roborock S4 has a high-precision laser navigation system that scans your room at 300RPM, thus creating a real-time map of your home that is accurate to up to +/-2cm. It has a comprehensive Roborock app control, including map saving, selective cleaning, no-go zones, and power setting, and gives you total control of S4 no matter where you are.

It has intense 2000pa Suction, enough to lift AA batteries, easily picks dust off the floor, and can even drag trapped dirt from deep inside low-pile carpets. Do not suggest to use it on high-pile carpets. It has supersized 5200mAh LiPo battery, good for over 150 minutes of non-stop cleaning, is more than enough to clean most homes in one season.

The Roborock S4 has an elegant transparent design that adds a touch of style and also makes checking the dustbin easier. You can glance through the shell to check if it is full. It has built-in fall protection so it can clean even the edge of the stairs.

