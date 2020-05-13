With the amount of time most people spend on their computers, whether for work or gaming, a mouse is almost a necessity throughout the entire process. And what comes with an extended period of mouse operation is stress on your hands and wrists.

This is where an ergonomic mouse comes in to give you a more comfortable hold and ease of control that will, over time, reduce the amount of burden that is placed on your joints and muscles.

There are several different kinds of ergonomic mouses that have unique features that help reduce the stress placed on your muscles. Ranging from familiar 'Horizontal' type mouses to unique and innovative 'Pen' type mouses, these cover a wide range of features that help you be more comfortable in the long run.

1. Logitech MX ERGO Advanced (Click the link to check the price)

The Logitech MX Ergo Advanced is considered to be the best overall ergonomic mouse in 2020, and it shows. It provides a unique tilt feature, a robust design, and buttons that were placed in well-thought-out locations.

All of its features combine to make the most comfortable experience you can have. To add to this, the MX ERGO Advanced enables you to adjust the hinge, which tilts the mouse up to a maximum of 20 degrees to its side for whatever position fits you best.

The mechanic reduces the amount of wrist movement that you would have to make when using it and overall lessens the amount of strain you suffer.

2. J-Tech Digital V628 (Click the link to check the price)

Competing against the massive popularity of the 'Horizontal' mouses is the J-Tech Digital V628. This 'Vertical' mouse will give a more comfortable experience to some people over the typical design.

The bigger body of this device allows better comfortability to soothe your hand and wrist, and it's also more cost-efficient than most.

One other thing it has is a removable rubber palm rest just beneath the device, which provides not only a soft spot for your wrist but also acts as a lock that keeps your wrist straight when you are holding it.

3. Anker 2.4g (Click the link to check the price)

Bigger is not always better as the Anker 2.4g proves that a compact size can also deliver effective relief to strain and stress. With its size and weight, you can even take it inside your backpack if you feel the need to perform your technological needs outside your home.

Another critical point of the Anker is that it is a wireless mouse, removing the added hassle the wires will give in the effort of untangling them.

4. Evoluent Vertical Mouse Regular Size (Click the link to check the price)

Being the first in the line of 'Vertical' mouses, the Evoluent has the most experience under its belt in providing your computer needs.

The base of this particular mouse is sturdy and features a steep hand area with a near-90 degree slope that keeps your wrist in a natural position without twisting it. It also has a right lip placed at the bottom of the device that sits below your pinky finger, avoiding any friction with the desk.

Adding on to the features is its adjustable optical sensor, which provides an easy and quick way to change the sensitivity of the mouse pointer. The settings allow for different kinds of speed that adjust to fit a certain need of the user.

5. MOJO Silent Vertical Mouse (Click the link to check the price)

Being another wireless mouse, the MOJO Silent Vertical Mouse provides a seamless connection to your computer via Bluetooth, removing the need for any connective accessory.

This mouse comes with six buttons: the two primary buttons, a scroll wheel, DPI switch, and back and forth buttons, all of which deliver a smooth performance to the user by reducing the amount of work you have to do to get things done.

